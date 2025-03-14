During a situational assessment held yesterday (Thursday) with the participation of the IDF Chief of Staff, Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, and other senior IDF officials, Defense Minister Israel Katz clarified that the IDF will continue to hold five security points in southern Lebanon indefinitely, in order to protect the residents of the north and regardless of future negotiations on the disputed points on the border.

Katz instructed the IDF to strengthen and fortify its positions on those points and to prepare for a prolonged stay. He also instructed the military to continue the uncompromising enforcement policy against Hezbollah's violations of the ceasefire agreement and to prevent any attempt by the organization to expand its presence and establish terrorist infrastructure in southern Lebanon.

According to him, the IDF will continue to uphold the international demand for Hezbollah to disarm and withdraw north of the Litani River, in accordance with UN resolutions and Israel's longstanding demands.

As part of the security policy established following the Hamas massacre of October 7, 2023, it was emphasized that the sole responsibility for protecting the northern communities lies with the IDF alone, and the IDF's presence on the border will remain as long as necessary to ensure full security for Israel's citizens.

Katz clarified that the IDF will continue to operate with full force against direct and indirect threats from Hezbollah while maintaining operational freedom of action in the field. "Our role is to provide security to the residents of the north in the face of any threat, and that is what we will do," the Defense Minister declared, emphasizing that Israel will not allow a security reality in which Hezbollah can continue to threaten the northern communities without a decisive response.