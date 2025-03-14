A Golani Brigade soldier, who was injured during the battles in Gaza, experienced a shocking moment during a vacation in Sri Lanka.

During the reading of the Book of Esther in the synagogue, he noticed that the Megillah he was reading was dedicated in memory of three soldiers who fell in the war, including Major Moshe Avram Bar On, who died in a battle in which the soldier himself participated and was also wounded.

"This was the first time the Megillah was opened and read. It was great closure for Purim. The connection between the holiday of Purim, the reading of the Megillah, and the memory of the fallen soldiers made the moment particularly emotional and shocking."

Bar-On fell in the fierce battle in the Shejaiya neighborhood in the east of Gaza City, along with several other soldiers.

Bar-On, who immigrated to Israel at the age of 7 from Paris, was a company commander for recruits in the 51st Battalion of the Golani Brigade. The day before he was killed, Moshe corresponded for the last time with his sister Rivka, who was particularly close to him.

"I'm going to sleep exhausted for a few hours, but today I know for sure that the world is becoming a little bit better, and what we are doing - I have no words to describe how meaningful it is.'"