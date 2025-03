At Hostages Square in Tel Aviv, a special Purim megillah reading is held, led by Rabbi Tamir Granot and marked by prayers for all hostages held by Hamas in Gaza to return home.

The event began with a Torah class by Rabbi Itamar Eldar ahead of the megillah reading, alongside a speech by Meirav Leshem-Gonen, mother of freed hostage Romi Gonen, and Rabbi Granot, in thanks for the miracles and prayers for the future.