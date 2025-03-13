Yisrael Ganz, Governor of the Binyamin Regional Council and Chairman of the Yesha Council; Eliram Azulay, Head of the Har Hevron Regional Council; and Omer Rahamim, CEO of the Yesha Council, returned to Israel on Wednesday from their official visit to the United Arab Emirates.

During the visit, senior members of the Yesha Council met with government officials, business leaders, influencers, and Israel’s Ambassador to the UAE, Yossi Shelley.

The delegation was invited to an Iftar dinner at the official residence of Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, a senior member of the UAE's Federal National Council.

The Yesha Council representatives engaged in direct discussions about economic and political opportunities in the region.

The delegation was accompanied by Rabbi Matanya Yedid, Head of the Sifra Institute.

Yisrael Ganz, Governor of the Binyamin Regional Council and Chairman of the Yesha Council stated: "Our visit to the UAE is proof of the regional shift and the need for fresh thinking. A new world order requires new alliances and out-of-the-box thinking. Cooperation between nations, based on mutual respect and recognition of reality, is the key to strengthening our communities and securing a strong future for both countries. We thank Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi for his warm and personal invitation, as well as all our hosts for their gracious hospitality and open, important discussions. This is a first step toward fruitful collaborations that will benefit the entire region."

Eliram Azulay, Head of the Har Hevron Regional Council added: "It was incredible to see that there are courageous leaders who want to hear firsthand about our communities, towns and the development of Judea and Samaria. I met leaders who share our fight against Hamas, Hezbollah, the Muslim Brotherhood, and Iran, including their civilian arms operating in Judea and Samaria. These leaders are not afraid to say openly that we must combat the Palestinian Authority’s education system, which promotes evil and hatred of Jews. The direct connection established between our communities and senior figures in the UAE opens new opportunities for implementing the Abraham Accords in Judea and Samaria. This is an important beginning for a joint front that will strengthen our communities in Judea and Samaria."