86 children.

Each one lost a father in Israel’s war against terror. Since October 7th, war has taken the lives of hundreds of soldiers—many of them young fathers who left behind grieving families. Some of these children are too young to understand what happened. Others are old enough to remember their fathers' last words before they left to serve.

The loss is unbearable. But it is not just grief these families are facing. Many of them are now struggling financially, unable to afford basic necessities.

This is why Matanot L’evyonim this year is more important than ever.

Your donation will provide these orphaned children with:

Essential food and clothing

Mental health support to help them heal

Emergency funds to support struggling widows

On Purim, we celebrate miracles. This year, you can be the miracle for a child who has lost everything.

Donate Matanot L’evyonim now and give these children the support they desperately need.