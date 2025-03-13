Minister of Foreign Affairs Gideon Sa’ar instructed Israel's Foreign Ministry to send humanitarian aid food packages to the Druze community in Syria.

In an operation conducted over the past few weeks, 10,000 packages of humanitarian aid were thus far delivered to the Druze community in the battle areas of Syria. The operation was conducted in coordination with the head of the Druze community Sheikh Muafik Tarif and with the cooperation of the Druze Religious Council, the IDF, and others in the region.

The packages include basic food, including oil, salt, flour, sugar, rice, and more.

Most of the packages were delivered to "Jabal al-Druze" in As-Suwayda. Some were delivered to Druze communities near the border.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Gideon Sa'ar stated: "We have a bold alliance with our Druze brothers. It is a privilege to help them. In a region in which we will always be a minority - it is both necessary and the right thing to do to assist other minorities."