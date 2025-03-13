Salah Al-Jaafari, a social media star from the Gaza Strip who supports Hamas, raised money for a hospital in the Strip, but reportedly took the donations for himself.

The campaign, which has raised about $9.8 million so far out of the stated goal of $10 million, was marketed as a humanitarian initiative aimed at restoring health services for children in Gaza.

The official emblem of the Palestinian Ministry of Health appeared on the fundraising page to lend legitimacy to the cause.

Yesterday, the Gaza Health Ministry, run by the Palestinian Authority, issued a statement saying it is not responsible for fundraising campaigns. The statement insinuated that there have been attempts to raise donations using the Gaza Health Ministry's emblem without permission.

Al-Jaafari, known by many pro-Israel social media influencers as Mr. Fafo, has yet to respond to the accusations against him, and the fundraising page is still active.