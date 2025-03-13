Mahmoud Khalil, the Columbia University student who is facing deportation from the U.S. over allegations of supporting Hamas, previously held a senior role at the British Embassy in Beirut, according to The Telegraph.

Khalil, a prominent figure in pro-Palestinian protests at Columbia, worked for over four years as a Program Manager at the UK’s Syria Office and led the Syria Chevening Program, which offers scholarships for students to study in the UK. His LinkedIn profile also highlights his management of taxpayer-funded projects focused on justice, accountability, and gender equality in Syria.

The U.S. has accused Khalil of distributing pro-Hamas leaflets at Columbia, an action condemned by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who argued that Khalil took advantage of his privilege to study in the U.S. and supported terrorist organizations.

Khalil, who initially arrived in the U.S. on a student visa and later obtained a green card after marrying an American citizen, was detained by ICE agents in New York on March 8, 2025. However, a judge blocked his deportation on March 10 while considering a legal challenge from his defense.

Khalil’s detention has sparked protests in New York and elsewhere, with civil rights groups accusing the administration of targeting free speech. The White House has announced that Khalil’s arrest is the first of many under a crackdown on pro-terrorist activities in U.S. universities.

His legal team argues that the government is retaliating against him for advocating Palestinian human rights. Typically, deporting someone with U.S. residency requires a conviction for a serious crime, a standard they claim has not been met. Khalil, originally from Syria and born to Palestinian parents, entered the U.S. in 2022 to attend Columbia and became a prominent activist for Palestinian rights on campus.