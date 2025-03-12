Hussein al-Sheikh, the Secretary General of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, is currently visiting Qatar to discuss a reconstruction plan for the Gaza Strip per the decisions of the Arab League summit.

On this issue, al-Sheikh met with the Qatari Prime Minister, Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister, Saudi Foreign Minister, Egyptian Foreign Minister, and White House Envoy Steve Witkoff.

The Arab ministers emphasized the importance of maintaining the ceasefire and investing an effort to reach a just peace based on the two-state solution to ensure the realization of the Palestinian aspiration for freedom and independence.

At the same time, Hamas is accusing Israel of "war crimes" for not supplying Gaza with electricity.

A statement published by the terror organization on Wednesday noted that the electricity was necessary for operating the water desalination facility in Deir al-Balah and the situation may lead to a disaster due to a lack of drinking water.