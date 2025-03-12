Hamas's Internal Security Force known as al-Haris (the watchmen) which is charged with foiling Israeli espionage attempts in the Gaza Strip, published a warning to Gazans regarding "the increased enemy intelligence efforts in the Gaza Strip."

According to the organization, Israel is trying to obtain information about the Israeli hostages being held in Gaza.

The statement that was published on Wednesday claims that Hamas security experts found camouflaged surveillance devices in several locations in the Gaza Strip. The terrorists estimate that the devices were left in locations where the Hamas militant wing operates, including locations of the ceremonies held during the release of hostages.

The organization also stated that the devices were probably dropped using small drones in the middle of the night, while the residents were breaking their fast, and eating before the fast began during Ramadan.

The Hamas Internal Security Force called on Gazans to be on high alert, to constantly inspect the roofs of houses and tents, and to refrain from discussing matters of military and security in locations that are not safe.