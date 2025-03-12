Bring simcha to soldiers this Purim

Now, in Israel, the streets are already filling up with costumes and people carrying beautiful mishloach manot. Purim is in the air.

However, security doesn’t stop with Purim. Soldiers and reservists on call won’t be joining the celebrations, and the Purim festivities become a reminder of their devotion to our nation. They will be on their bases, following their regular, daily routine after a quick megillah reading on Purim morning.

To bring the Purim spirit to our devoted soldiers, Shomrei Yisrael is distributing Mishloach Manot with costumes on Purim day. We also provide vouchers for Purim Shopping to families of reservists whose fathers are away on duty on Purim.

A., a combat soldier wounded on October 7th, sent thanks to Shomrei Yisrael:

"Last Purim, I received a package with a note that said, ‘Thank you for protecting us.’ There wasn’t much at home, but this package brought joy to everyone." –

Join Shomrei Yisrael in giving our soldiers the Purim Joy they deserve!

