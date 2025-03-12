Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs Gideon Sa'ar welcomed Ethiopian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Gedion Timotheos to Jerusalem on his first visit to Israel. The two officials held a press conference, emphasizing the deep and historic ties between their nations.

"I welcome Ethiopia's Foreign Minister, Dr. Gedion Timotheos, on his first visit to Israel. Welcome to Jerusalem, the eternal capital of the Jewish people!" Sa'ar stated at the outset.

In a lighthearted moment, Sa'ar noted the shared name of "Gideon" between the two ministers and pointed out that both also have sons named David. He referenced the biblical hero Gideon, who led Israel to victory despite being vastly outnumbered, calling it "an important lesson for us today."

Sa'ar highlighted the longstanding relationship between Israel and Ethiopia, dating back to biblical times. He underscored the growing cooperation between the two nations in agriculture, health, innovation, and culture, stating that these ties will expand further in the near future.

The Foreign Minister also recognized the Ethiopian community in Israel, noting their full integration into Israeli society.

Addressing regional security, Sa'ar expressed gratitude for Ethiopia's ongoing support, particularly through Ethiopian Airlines, which continued flights to Israel despite the October 7th Hamas attack. He praised Ethiopia's role in combating terrorism, especially the Al-Shabaab terrorist organization, which threatens stability in the Horn of Africa.

"Terrorism is a common threat to our nations. Ethiopia plays a critical role in combating the Al-Shabaab terrorist organization, threatening the stability of the Horn of Africa. Al-Shabaab collaborates with the Iran-backed Houthis of Yemen, undermining security and stability in the region. The Houthis launched hundreds of missiles and drones at Israeli communities and citizens since October 7th. They disrupted international shipping lanes and now threaten not to allow Israeli ships through the Red Sea. They are a threat to Israel, Africa, and the international community as a whole. We are witnessing radical Islamist terrorism in our regions – Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon, Jihadists in Syria, and Al-Shabaab in Africa. Terrorism must be eradicated!" he declared.

Sa'ar emphasized Ethiopia's status as a leading African nation, with Addis Ababa serving as the center of African diplomacy. He reiterated the strategic importance of Israel-Ethiopia relations and expressed his intention to visit Ethiopia soon.

"Today's visit by the Ethiopian Foreign Minister marks the first visit as part of our will to strengthen ties with African countries. Tightening relations with these countries is one of our strategic goals for 2025. Among these countries – Ethiopia has a very central role!" Sa'ar concluded.