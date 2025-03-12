Attorney Chaim Bleicher, representing Honenu, addressed a letter to the police, demanding an investigation into the actions of a left-wing activist from the "Looking the Occupation in the Eye" the organization, who allegedly committed an indecent act in public in front of a Jewish shepherd.

Police officers who arrived at the scene detained the activist and took her to the police station, where she was interrogated and released with a 15-day ban from entering the Judea and Samaria region.

In his letter, Bleicher describes the incident: "The activist from 'Looking the Occupation in the Eye' approached my client, while he was grazing his flock near Rotem in the Jordan Valley. The activist began to hit the sheep and head them towards a field where Bedouins were working. My client shouted at the activist, asking her to cease her actions, as she had already injured one of the sheep. The activist continued her actions regardless of his requests.

"Subsequently, when the sheep entered the cultivated field, the activist began to shout at my client, 'How can he bring the sheep into the field?’ ‘Does he have no heart' and 'She is also Jewish.'

While making these statements and similar remarks, the activist lifted her shirt and exposed her body to my client. Two more activists then joined her, to create further provocations," he described.

"The pioneering youth in the areas of Judea and Samaria are dealing with the outrageous activities of anarchists, who constantly cross the boundaries of law and morality. There is an urgent need to set clear boundaries against them and to hold them accountable for their actions," concluded Bleicher.