An unusual incident took place on Wednesday morning at Ben Gurion International Airport, when a driver tried to break through a barrier at one of the gates.



Due to the suspicion that this was a security incident, it was decided to "freeze the situation" – and take-offs and landings were temporarily suspended.



A quick examination revealed that the incident was a criminal event and the driver had stolen the car and tried to break through the checkpoint, but when he realized that he was unsuccessful, he fled the scene on foot.

After searches in the area, he was found hiding in the bushes, arrested and taken for interrogation.



Later in the day, the court is expected to consider the extension of his detention.



More than a year ago, a similar incident occurred. After a driver accidentally entered the airport area with a stolen vehicle, causing panic, a state of emergency was declared, and passengers were even filmed lying on the floor for fear of a security threat.