Those should be New York City Sanitation workers arriving at Columbia U to clean up the joint. They know garbage.

Such as Mahmoud Khalil, who is here, in our country, on a student visa, but not for long, if Trump and ICE have their way. Trump wants the usual suspects picked up from campus, and deported back to where rabble-rousing antisemitism is tolerated, as it was under Biden, and what’s-her-name.

No more, that! Trump wants them rounded up and shipped out. Campus to campus. Starting with Columbia, and this Khalil character.

So the question, how many more are there, just like him, and coming here from yonder with a notorious grudge against the Jews, passed on from father to son.

We didn’t know they’d be trouble?

All that because through the luck of the draw, they got themselves a green card, which they think of as a ticket to spread their prejudices.

Student Visas? These are bound to be misused…and look what the cat brought in.

Soon enough, upon arrival, they muscle in and take over, with no respect for Judeo/Christian Values.

They run the campus…and the administrators.

Jews get bullied, and are afraid to attend class. Shouldn’t they toughen up and grow a pair and learn Krav Maga?

Crack a few heads, and you’d be surprised.

I’m glad I brought that up because one of my best columns is titled, “Where are the Jewish gangsters when we need them?”

It’s about Meyer Lansky and his crew who did indeed crack a few heads at a time when the American Nazi Bund were tormenting the Jews. Result? Problem solved.

I found the column . Enjoy.

Meantime, it’s the Khalil types who torment the Jews…and where is there a Lansky today?

Thank goodness we’ve got Trump, and he is taking action ….if the courts will let him.

He is taking out the garbage that has infested our colleges…which should include those professors who have cancelled classes in sympathy for Khalil at being arrested.

But for four years, we had Biden…you know, the guy who got 82 percent of the Jewish vote for reasons still baffling.

Then he went ahead and ran the country to the tune of AOC and Ilhan Omar. Then too, just as now, the campus was unsafe for Jews.

Appeals were made.

But Biden did nothing.

Trump is revoking $400 million that was intended for Columbia, and that’s another good start.

New York-based bestselling American novelist Jack Engelhard writes regularly for Arutz Sheva.

He wrote the worldwide book-to-movie bestseller “Indecent Proposal.” His novel, “Compulsive,” motivated John W. Cassell to declare “Jack Engelhard is a writer without peer, and the conscience of us all.” Contact here

Engelhard books J.Engelhard

NOW AVAILABLE: The collection of Jack Engelhard’s op-eds, Writings, here