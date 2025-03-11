A survey by Jewish People Policy Institute (JPPI) reveals that a large majority of the Jewish sector and a large minority of the Arab sector in Israel agree that there is no chance of a peace agreement between Israel and the Palestinians in the foreseeable future.

The Two-State Solution

Over the past six months, the percentage of Jews in Israel who believe that "Israel should strengthen its control over the Palestinians, expand Jewish residence in Judea and Samaria, consider dismantling the Palestinian Authority and perhaps annexing Judea and Samaria, has risen."

While in October 2024 one third (34%) of Jews in Israel said this belief was close to these claims, today almost half of them (47%) say the same.

At the same time, in October 2024, one-fifth (19%) of Jews in Israel claimed that the suggestion that "Israel should try to reach a peace agreement with moderate Palestinians and allow the establishment of a Palestinian state that will live in peace alongside the State of Israel" is close to their opinion. This month only just over ten percent (11%) claimed the same.

Among Arabs in Israel, there has been no change on this question in the past six months. The vast majority (63%) believe that Israel should try to reach a peace agreement and allow the establishment of a Palestinian state.

Nineteen percent of Arabs believe that Israel should strive for complete separation from the Palestinians, dismantling Jewish communities that are not part of the major community blocs, and focus on maintaining the IDF’s operational freedom, to prevent the expansion of terrorist organizations in Judea and Samaria.

Nine percent of Arabs in Israel believe that Israel should expand its control over the Palestinians.

What does the public think about Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria?

The poll examined two statements regarding Jewish communities: one reflects a perception that "Jewish communities are a burden," and the other that "Jewish communities are an asset."

Fifty-eight percent of Jews in Israel agree with the statement "Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria create deterrence and contribute to the security of all citizens in Israel."

Similarly, fifty-six percent of Jews in Israel do not agree with the statement "Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria are a burden on the IDF and harm the security of all citizens in Israel." Thirty-five percent of Jewish Israelis agree with this statement, meaning that they believe that the Jewish communities are a burden.

As expected, an examination of the Arab opinions strengthens the "burden" camp compared to the "asset" camp. Sixty-three percent of Arabs do not agree that the Jewish communities are an asset, and the same number agrees that they are a "burden.”

The hostage deal

Sixty-nine percent of the public in Israel, both Jews and Arabs, still support completing the hostage deal in full, and postponing the decision regarding the fate of Hamas' rule in Gaza for a later stage.

Twenty percent of the public, and about one quarter of the Jews, prefer to stop the hostage deal in order to return to fighting in Gaza and overthrow Hamas' rule.

In comparison to the previous Institute survey (held in February), this poll shows a very slight increase in the percentage of supporters for progressing with the hostage deal – an increase of three percent among the Jewish population and five percent among the Arab population.

When examining the positions according to voting and support for the various political parties, it is evident that supporters of religious Zionism show a clear tendency to support a return to fighting. Seventy-six percent of religious Zionism supporters (those who say they would vote for these parties today) support a return to war.

Among Likud supporters today, a small majority, forty-three percent in favor vs. thirty-three percent again, supports continuing the deal. Among supporters of opposition parties, the preference for continuing the deal is clear and overwhelming – ninety percent of National Unity supporters, one hundred percent of Yesh Atid supporters, eighty-two percent of Yisrael Beiteinu supporters, and one hundred percent of Democratic supporters.

Solution for the relocation of Gazans

Last month, US President Donald Trump suggested that the Arabs living in the Gaza Strip should relocate to another country. Sixty-two percent of Israelis still support this plan, but the percentage of supporters has significantly dropped in comparison to a month ago. Notably, there has been a substantial drop in the percentage of those who believe it is a "practical" plan, from forty-three percent last month to thirty-two percent this month.

A similar number of thirty-two percent supports the plan, but does not believe it is practical.

Twenty percent of Israelis say that the program is a distraction from the real problem, and we need to talk about realistic solutions, while thirteen percent of all Israelis, but only three percent of Jews, believe that it is an immoral proposal. As in the previous month, a large majority of Arabs in Israel believe that Trump's proposal is immoral, or merely a distraction.

CEO of the Jewish People Policy Institute, Dr. Shuki Friedman, stated that "the survey results show that a large majority of Israelis believe that the 'Palestinian problem’ and Israel's control over Judea and Samaria is not expected to be solved in the foreseeable future. This is an opportunity for Israeli society to set aside this dispute and address pressing internal issues. The traditional divide between the Right and the center is almost non-existent and, therefore, it is possible to unite and act as a Zionist bloc in resolving issues, such as the haredi draft to the IDF and their integration into Israeli society."