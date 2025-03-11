Why we call it Megillat Esther

Leadership is “a process of social influence in which one person enlists the aid and support of others in the accomplishment of a common task.” Both Mordechai and Esther play leadership roles in Megillat Esther. Their respective roles and the relationship between them are central to the megillah and even account for its very name.

Mordechai's Leadership

The megillah introduces Mordechai, its first Jewish character, by describing his lineage and family history. Mordechai’s ancestors were among the leaders first exiled from Yerushalayim. Following their lead, he assumed a leadership role in Shushan.

He adopted Esther and discovered and foiled the plot to kill Achashveirosh. Later, he reacted to Haman's decree by donning sackcloth in the royal court and commanding Esther to beseech Achashveirosh on behalf of the Jewish People.

After Esther expressed hesitation, Mordechai responded with sharp rebuke. He emphasized the responsibility she had to use her position on behalf of her people and added that it was actually her fate, not that of the Jewish People, that hung in the balance. If Esther failed to act, Hashem would find another way to save the Jews, but she and her family line would be lost.

Mordechai definitely qualifies as one who “enlists (even after being rebuffed!) the aid and support of others in the accomplishment of a common task.” Esther, on the other hand, was initially passive. While other maidens vied for the chance to be queen, she was “taken” to the palace and, eventually, “taken” to Achashveirosh. Even her decisions, such as not revealing her nationality, were based on Mordechai's directives.

Considering Mordechai's central role, it is surprising that the Megillah is named after Esther. Should it not be named after Mordechai?

Esther Takes the Reins

The answer to this question lies in Esther’s response to Mordechai’s rebuke. She not only took action but also took the leadership reins. She responded to Mordechai’s rebuke not by following his directions, but with her own plan. Instead of immediately asking Achashveirosh to spare the Jewish People, she invited him and Haman to two parties.

In addition, she included the Jewish People in the process and made Mordechai responsible for galvanizing them. By directing Mordechai to gather the Jews of Shushan and fast with them for three days in advance of her mission to Achashveirosh, Esther reminds us that Jewish salvation hinges not on the heroic actions of individuals but on the individual's ability to inspire the rest of the people to identify with the mission. Like Moshe Rabbeinu, who needed the Jewish People to show faith in Hashem and His promise to free them, Esther needed the people to stand with her — by fasting and praying on her behalf.

With her response, Esther went from passive-directed to proactive-director. Mordechai was not the only leader; Esther also “enlisted the aid and support of others in the accomplishment of a common task.” In fact, Esther's emergence as leader eclipsed Mordechai’s leadership and turned him into one of those being led.

From that point forward, Esther functioned as the megillah’s central character while Mordechai faded into the background. In the megillah's critical perakim, when the flip (“v'nahafoch hu”) occurs, Esther played the driving role. She brought Mordechai back into the picture only after Haman was hanged.

Mordechai recorded the story, but it is one that highlights Esther's leadership and heroics. Though Mordechai was the initial leader, Esther ultimately conceived the plan of action and played the pivotal role. Thus, the megillah bears her name: Megillat Esther.

Leadership Lessons

Both of the megillah’s leaders teach important lessons. Mordechai embodies a leader's responsibility to consider the significance of the situations we find ourselves in, speculate about the actions and sacrifices required, and ensure that they and others answer the call.

Esther teaches us that even those initially led by others have a responsibility to carefully consider the correct path forward and redirect and take the leadership reigns as necessary.

May Mordechai and Esther’s examples inspire us to fill the leadership roles meant for us.

Rav Reuven Taragin- is the Dean of Overseas Students at Yeshivat Hakotel and the Educational Director of World Mizrachi and the RZA.

His new book, Essentials of Judaism, can be purchased at rabbireuventaragin.com.