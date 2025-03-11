“Purim is almost here, and I can’t stop thinking about how different it’s going to be. I wanted my Dad to take me around and see all the fun. But instead, I’m just left with the memories of him leaving for war, and then hearing he wouldn’t be coming home. I wish I could see him, talk to him, tell him I miss him. But now, Purim is coming, and all I can do is cry.”

On Purim, we are commanded not just to celebrate, but to take care of the poor, so they can enjoy Purim too. If we ignore their pain and only focus on our own joy, we aren't truly happy—we're just hiding from the suffering in the world. True happiness comes from helping others, especially those who are struggling. By giving to the poor, we make our lives meaningful and can truly rejoice. That's why we are commanded to give gifts to the poor on Purim.

This year, there are 86 families with orphaned children whose fathers died defending us against our enemies. Can you imagine, it’s Purim and they have no money for wine, no money for food, no costumes for their kids?

This Purim, your donation will provide essential support—food, therapy, and financial relief, ensuring these children grow up knowing they are not alone.

