The ongoing chaos in Syria is not just another Middle Eastern conflict—it is an existential threat to Israel’s security. The bloodbath in Latakia is a stark reminder that sectarian hatred remains a potent force in the region. Amid this instability, the question arises: Who stands to gain from such chaos? The answer is clear—the current jihadi government, which is using deception and manipulation to solidify its power. Israel cannot afford to sit idly by while Syria becomes an even more dangerous platform for terrorism aimed at the Jewish state.

At the heart of this turmoil lies the principle of taqiya—a form of religiously sanctioned deception often used by extremist groups to hide their true intentions. In Syria, this tactic is being weaponized by the regime to obscure its radical nature. While the world focuses on the apparent sectarian violence between different religious groups, the real danger lies within the jihadist factions embedded in Syria’s government. These factions are not merely political players; they are securing their positions within Syria’s military and political apparatus, creating a much more dangerous future for Israel and the region as a whole.

For years, extremist elements within the opposition had masked their radical ambitions under the guise of fighting for democracy and peace. But as the fighting rages on, it has become clear that Syria’s so-called unity is a farce. Assad loyalists are being hunted, Alawites are being slaughtered in revenge attacks, and jihadist militias are quietly positioning themselves to assert their dominance once the dust settles. Despite claims of moderation, Syria’s new leadership is closely tied to extremist networks, making the country a potential springboard for attacks not only against Israel but against the wider region as well.

The recent fighting in Syria has been particularly brutal. More than 1,300 people have been killed, including nearly 1,000 civilians, primarily in Alawite regions. The violence erupted between Syria’s new security forces and the loyalists of the former Assad regime. Jihadist factions are deeply involved in fueling this unrest, yet the regime continues to deny the growing influence of extremism in the country. This denial is undermined by the clear evidence of radical militias operating within Syria’s borders, using the ongoing conflict as an opportunity to strengthen their positions.

With Assad’s departure to Moscow in December following the fall of Damascus, the jihadi factions have recalibrated their strategy. They now present themselves as the “moderate” face of Syria’s government, but their actions tell a much darker story. Recent reports indicate that a coalition of jihadist groups, known as the “Islamic Resistance Front in Syria,” has emerged as a formidable threat to Israel. This group, which was previously known as the “Southern Liberation Front,” has openly called for Israeli withdrawal from southern Syria and has already claimed responsibility for multiple attacks against the IDF. Their presence in southern Syria is a direct challenge to Israel’s security, and their calls for further attacks should not be underestimated.

The conflict in Syria is reaching a critical juncture. The jihadi regime is using the chaos to entrench its forces along Israel’s borders, providing extremist groups with advanced weapons and preparing for future aggression. The IDF cannot afford to rely solely on airstrikes in the face of this growing threat. Ground operations may soon become a necessity to neutralize the jihadist presence in Syria and prevent further escalation. The latest reports suggest that at least 4,000 former Assad loyalists participated in the recent massacres. Some of these individuals have now switched allegiance to jihadist groups, proving that extremists are consolidating power across Syria.

Israel has long been hesitant to become deeply involved in Syria’s conflict, but the situation has changed. The current power vacuum presents an opportunity for Israel to disrupt the growing influence of jihadist groups. By acting decisively, Israel can weaken hostile militias, limit the regime’s ability to rely on extremist forces, and force Syria’s transitional government to distance itself from these groups. While the international community remains distracted by other concerns, Israel cannot afford to wait for the situation to improve on its own.

A targeted Israeli military operation, focusing on jihadist supply routes, terrorist strongholds, and key strategic assets, could alter the course of the conflict. This would not only weaken the jihadist factions but also send a strong message to the world that Israel will not tolerate the threats emanating from Syria’s taqiya-driven regime. It would also demonstrate Israel’s willingness to take action in its own defense, regardless of international opinions.

The jihadist government in Syria is not relying solely on brute force to achieve its objectives. It is employing a multifaceted approach, working politically, militarily, and economically to transform Syria into a hub of radicalism. Jihadist factions have infiltrated Syria’s security forces, armed militias, and cultivated loyalty among former opposition leaders. Their end goal is clear: to establish an extremist-controlled state that could serve as a launchpad for terror attacks against Israel and its allies.

The world’s inaction has only emboldened these groups, allowing them to expand their influence without facing significant resistance. Western powers have largely turned their attention elsewhere, leaving radical factions to operate unchallenged. But Israel cannot afford to make the same mistake. The longer these forces are allowed to grow unchecked, the harder it will become to dislodge them. Once they become fully entrenched in Syria, their presence will be difficult, if not impossible, to remove.

Hezbollah, which has been closely monitoring the situation, is already positioning itself to take advantage of any further instability in Syria. If Israel does not confront the growing jihadist threat now, it will soon find itself facing a fortified terror network on both the Syrian and Lebanese fronts. Hezbollah has already tested Israel’s defenses through border incursions and missile attacks, probing for weaknesses. A new Syrian front would stretch Israel’s military resources even further, making it more difficult to contain the threat.

Israel must act preemptively to address this growing danger. Rather than waiting for jihadists to strike, Israel should take the initiative—disrupting supply chains, targeting terrorist leaders, and ensuring that extremist groups cannot use Syria as a second launchpad for attacks. The Israeli government can no longer afford to ignore Syria’s evolving threat. The public must demand a more aggressive approach, one that addresses the root of the problem and secures Israel’s long-term safety.

We have seen the consequences of hesitation in the past. Hezbollah in Lebanon grew from a small militia into a powerful terror army. Hamas turned Gaza into a launchpad for rocket attacks. If Israel does not act now, it will risk allowing jihadist groups to do the same in Syria.

While military action is critical, Israel must also engage in a diplomatic offensive. By rallying regional allies such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE, Israel can form a coalition to counter jihadist influence. Collaborating with the U.S. and European powers would further pressure Syria’s new rulers and disrupt the flow of resources to radical groups.

Israel stands at a crossroads. It can either choose to ignore the growing jihadist presence in Syria, or it can take decisive action to safeguard its security and shape the regional balance of power in its favor. History has shown that delay only worsens the situation. The longer Israel waits, the more entrenched the jihadists will become. Syria’s taqiya strategy, led by its extremist leadership, must be confronted head-on. Now is the time for action.

Amin Ayoub - is a journalist who lives in Morroco