As we approach Purim this year, beginning at sundown on March 13, 2025, and concluding at nightfall on March 14, 2025 (except for Jerusalem and other cities with walls from the time of Joshua), we prepare to celebrate the remarkable bravery and faith of Queen Esther, whose courage saved the Jewish people from annihilation in ancient Persia. While Esther's heroism is rightfully commemorated, it is also fitting to reflect upon other influential women in our history, particularly Miriam and Yocheved (Jochebed in English, ed), whose early actions were instrumental in shaping the destiny of the Jewish people.​

Miriam's Early Courage and Wisdom

Miriam, the elder sister of Moses and Aaron, is first introduced in the Book of Exodus during a perilous time for the Israelites. The Pharaoh of Egypt, the most powerful empire on earth at that time, had decreed that all newborn Hebrew boys were to be cast into the Nile River to curb the growing population of the Israelites. In defiance of this edict, Yocheved, Miriam's mother, hid her infant son for three months. When she could no longer conceal him, she placed him in a papyrus basket coated with tar and pitch and set it among the reeds along the Nile's bank, technically ‘complying’ with the Pharoah’s genocidal edict. Miriam stood at a distance, watching to see what would happen to her brother. ​

When Pharaoh's daughter came to bathe in the river, she discovered the basket and felt compassion for the crying baby, recognizing him as one of the Hebrew children. At this critical moment, Miriam approached the princess and offered to find a Hebrew woman to nurse the child. Upon receiving approval, she fetched her mother, Yocheved, who then became the nurse for her own son. This clever intervention not only ensured Moses' survival but also allowed him to be nurtured by his biological mother during his formative years, presumably with his mother singing Hebrew songs over him, and nurturing him in ways only a loving mother can do.

The Role of Yocheved: A Mother's Unwavering Faith

Yocheved's faith and resourcefulness were pivotal in this narrative. Her decision to hide Moses and later place him in the Nile was an act of profound trust in Divine Providence. By doing so, she preserved the life of the one who would eventually lead the Israelites out of bondage. Her actions exemplify the profound impact a mother's faith and courage can have on her children's destiny and, by extension, on the future of an entire nation.​ Imagine the scale of how these two women changed the course of humanity for the good. Imagine what you can do as a mother or a daughter today to change the course of history.

Moses' Speech Impediment: Interpretations and Speculations

An intriguing aspect of Moses' life is his self-professed speech impediment. In Exodus 4:10, Moses expresses his reluctance to serve as God's spokesperson, stating, "Please, O Lord, I have never been a man of words... I am slow of speech and slow of tongue." Various interpretations have been offered regarding this impediment. Some scholars suggest that Moses had a stutter or another speech disorder, while others believe he lacked eloquence or confidence in public speaking. Additionally, some propose that his time in Midian may have affected his fluency in Egyptian, contributing to his hesitation. ​

Today it might be considered abuse for a monther to put her hand or a cloth over a baby’s mouth to save his life, but Yocheved took a mother’s risk, doing whatever was necessary to save the life of her son, as well as her people, as did Esther.

Parallels Between Miriam and Esther: Courageous Women in Jewish History

The stories of Miriam and Esther, though set in different historical contexts, share striking similarities. Both women displayed extraordinary courage and wisdom at pivotal moments, risking their own safety for the greater good of their people. Miriam's quick thinking ensured the survival of Moses, the future leader and lawgiver of Israel.

Centuries later, Esther's bravery in approaching King Ahasuerus without being summoned—a deed punishable by death—led to the salvation of the Jewish people from Haman's genocidal plot. Both narratives highlight the essential role of women in the preservation and continuity of Jewish life and faith.​

Inspiration for Jewish Mothers and Daughters Today

The accounts of Miriam and Yocheved offer enduring lessons for Jewish mothers and daughters today:

Faith and Trust in Divine Providence (Hashgacha) : Jochebed's actions were rooted in her unwavering faith. Modern Jewish mothers can draw strength from her example, trusting in divine guidance while navigating the challenges of raising children in today's world.​

Courage and Initiative: Miriam's boldness in approaching the Pharaoh's daughter demonstrates the power of initiative and courage. Jewish daughters can be inspired to take decisive action in the face of adversity, knowing that their choices can have far-reaching impacts.​

The Power of Family and Community Support: The collaboration between Miriam and Yocheved underscores the importance of family unity and support. In contemporary times, fostering strong family bonds and community connections remains vital for the resilience and continuity of Jewish life.​

As we celebrate Purim and honor the legacy of Esther, it is equally important to remember and draw inspiration from Miriam and Yocheved. Their stories remind us of the profound influence that courageous women and supportive family dynamics have had—and continue to have—on the survival and flourishing of the Jewish people. By reflecting on their examples, Jewish mothers and daughters today can find renewed strength and purpose in their roles, contributing to the enduring legacy of faith, resilience, and community.​