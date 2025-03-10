My 96-year-old remarkable cousin, Melvin (Meinhold) Mathias has passed away, BDE. Mel was a seven years old refugee from Nazi Germany. Living a life filled with joy was his mission. Mel was a family man, Jewish Israel advocate, affable friend, businessman, and a distinguished service medal-winning U.S. Army veteran.

Mel was not a displaced person. He knew firmly knew his place in life. He read Israel news sites every morning and evening. Mel spent more than two decades supporting veterans as commander, quartermaster, and communications chairman of the Jewish War Veterans Pvt. Sam Neivelt Post 407. He also served as corresponding secretary for the Wally Burns Post 8077 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.







Growing up, Mel lived in a family-owned, two-flat apartment building. In a unique twist, the family consisted of two brothers who had married two sisters. Each couple had one child. They all lived in one three-bedroom apartment. Mel and his parents (Erich and Kathinka) lived with his uncle, aunt and cousin (Ernest, Lena and Sidney). Mel and Sid forged an unusually strong bond more akin to brothers than cousins. Mel became a United States citizen on July 7th, 1943, and was later drafted into the U. S. Army.

Mathias served in the Korean War until 1953. There were not many Jews so Mel stood out. He earned but never bragged about his

Korean Service medal,

National Defense Service medal,

United Nations Korean Service medal,

Republic of Korea War Service medal,

The Korean Presidential Unit Citation medal, and

He received an "Ambassador of Peace" medal from the South Korean government.

In recognition of his service, he participated in the Chicago Honor Flight in 2016 to visit the Korean War Memorial and other attractions around the Washington, D.C. area.





He was not afraid to take chances. A decade after his retirement, both of his knees required replacements due to the physical demands of his former profession. He agreed to be among the test subjects for the first use of titanium in knee replacements at the University of Chicago Hospitals.

Upon retirement, he enjoyed traveling with his family across parts of the United States, the Caribbean, Europe, and the Middle East. His visit to the Western Wall (the last remaining outer wall of the ancient Jewish temple) was among the highlights of his life he told me. He spoke every chance he got sharing his pride in the Jewish people who rebuilt their lives and flourished in Israel.







Mathias was a member of the congregation of Temple B’nai Yehuda (originally located on Chicago’s south side). In 1971, the Mathias family was one of 13 families that relocated with the temple when it moved to Homewood. He continued to attend the temple in the 1970s and 1980s before joining the Jewish Reconstructionist Congregation (JRC) in Evanston in the 1990s and 2000s. Finally, he became a member of the synagogue, Temple Beit Shalom in Munster, Ind., which was formed in 2023 when Temple Anshe Sholom consolidated with Temple Beth El.





Survivors include his daughter, Linda Mathias Kaskel (Bruce Kaskel), and his son, Larry Mathias (Sue Haas Mathias); grandchildren Beth Kaskel (Michael O’Neill) and Julie Mathias (Nick Meyer); great-grandchildren Mason and Florence O’Neill; cousin Sidney (Rita) Mathias; and sister-in-law Ruth Berman (late Barry Berman).

Mel told me when he dies there will be few to tell the story of how hate destroyed a civilization. He was shaken by the viciousness of antisemites unafraid to openly expose their Jew hatred in America and the world’s tolerance for the October pogrom. The U. S. Army and IDF make all the difference in the world keeping evil people at bay. My memories of Mel are a blessing and offer a spark of hope at a dark time in Jewish life.





Dr. Harold Goldmeieris a teacher, Business Consultant, Public Speaker and Financial Writer living in Israel.