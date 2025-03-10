They waved goodbye as their fathers walked onto the bus that would take them to the army base. But tragically, for many of them, it was their final goodbye.

Since October 7th, so many little boys and girls have lost their fathers overnight. Some of them are only a few months old and will never even remember their own fathers’ faces.

This year, the Shomrei Yisroel organization has identified 86 families of orphans whose fathers have died defending the Jewish people. These children are experiencing excruciating loss and grief, coupled with a kind of poverty that would break your heart…And you can change that.

Matanot L’evyonim donated here will go towards their daily necessities as well as mental health care to help them heal. All donations made here will be distributed on Purim day as true Matanot L’evyonim.

This is how we can thank these children for their sacrifice. Please open your hearts and give what you can by clicking here.

Thank you, and we should only share good news!

WANT MORE INFO? CLICK HERE >>>