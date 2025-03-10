Officers from the Lev Tel Aviv Police Station in the Yarkon Precinct arrested a man suspected of stealing a unique statute of Prime Minister David Ben Gurion from a hotel in the city center. The statue, which depicts Israel's first prime minister doing a handstand, was found in the yard of the suspect's home and returned to its owners.

Early on Sunday morning, the police received a report of the statue being stolen from the lobby of a hotel on Shaul Hemelech Street in Tel Aviv. An initial investigation found that the suspect, who was a guest at the hotel, took the statue with him when he left.

Officers from the Lev Tel Aviv station began an investigation and managed to identify the suspect - a 23-year-old man from Herzliya.

Within hours of the theft, a detective team arrived at the suspect's address where they found and arrested him. While searching the yard of the house, law enforcement found the statue hidden under a towel.

The suspect was taken for questioning at the Lev Tel Aviv station under suspicion of theft and causing damage to the hotel's facilities.