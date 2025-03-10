During a meeting of the Knesset's Constitution, Law, and Justice Committee on Monday morning, a bereaved father criticized the fact that Israel has not yet removed the threat from Gaza.

Avi Bornstein, father of Master sergeant (res.) Ori Moshe z"l, who fell in battle in Jabalia five months ago, came to the Knesset together with other bereaved families from Forum Hagvura.

Bornstein commented on the fact that despite the fact that Knesset members were supposed to go plant trees together with the bereaved families, and this was canceled due to various threats, Israel is still not implementing the green light given by the US to bring about the collapse of Hamas.

"I ask everyone to remember that these soldiers left on October 7th to bring the hostages back home. Not only to fight a war, but to bring the hostages back. This goal has unfortunately been forgotten. And what has changed since then in Gaza? What is happening now in Gaza? Today we cannot go plant trees in memory of our fallen children because of the threats.

”Ori Moshe is named after his great-grandfather who was murdered in the Holocaust. As the son of two Holocaust survivors, I was sure that Israel could prevent such a massacre, and that we would know how to defeat the enemy, as we had done in the past. I immigrated to Israel in 1988 with this belief. How naïve I was. And my son, all the soldiers and hostages have all paid the price because our leaders did care to remember the words 'Never Again,'" Bornstein claimed.

He added: "Unfortunately, both the Right and the Left are not fighting for victory. At Ori's funeral, I didn't talk about my son, I talked about our leaders and where is the US. Look at the miracle, a great miracle. President Trump has giving us the green light to eliminate Hamas and bring the hostages back home. And what are we doing? Nothing. Have we forgotten our soldiers and the goal of this war? The return of the hostages, the elimination of Hamas and crushing its military capabilities. So why aren’t we fighting? During every day of quiet, supposed quiet, the enemy is digging another tunnel and preparing to fire another RPG to kill our soldiers."

"I appeal to you, I ask you, to remember the heroism of our fallen soldiers. Now is the time to act for victory, and not to hesitate . Please, stop trying to achieve temporary calm because we will only suffer another national disaster. Demand the implementation of the goals of war, for which our soldiers went out to battle. Demand the safety of our people and our country. Take some of our soldiers’ heroism, vote for victory now. And remember the words of Ori, who said only one year ago: 'This is our opportunity to win the war and rebuild the strength of the Jewish people,'" Bornstein concluded.