A groundbreaking study from the Cohen Center for Modern Jewish Studies (CMJS) at Brandeis University has revealed the far-reaching impact of Birthright Israel, extending beyond participants to their children. The study, for the first time, demonstrates how the program shapes Jewish identity across generations, with the children of Birthright alumni significantly more likely to experience formative Jewish milestones compared to children of those who applied but did not participate.

Findings indicate that Birthright alumni are not only more likely to marry Jewish partners but also more likely to instill Jewish traditions and values in their children. This influence extends to religious ceremonies, education, and communal engagement. Children of Birthright participants are more likely to have had a Jewish circumcision or naming ceremony, be enrolled in Jewish educational programs, and celebrate a bar or bat mitzvah, regardless of whether their parents married Jewish spouses.

The study tracks the long-term outcomes of multiple Birthright cohorts, confirming that the program's effects persist well beyond the participants themselves. As their children grow older, they are more frequently raised in Jewish households with strong ties to Jewish education, traditions, and religious observance.

Prof. Leonard Saxe of Brandeis University, who led the research, highlighted the ongoing impact of Birthright Israel. “We have been surveying the same individuals—those who participated in the program and similar peers who applied but did not go—since 2009. Over time, we see that Birthright’s influence extends decades beyond the trip itself.”

The study found that 84% of Birthright Israel alumni raise their children exclusively Jewish, regardless of their spouse’s background. Birthright Israel alumni are also 122% more likely to celebrate their child’s bar or bat mitzvah. Additionally, they are 65% more likely to send their children to Jewish sleepaway camps and 50% more likely to enroll them in Jewish day camps. The research further shows that Birthright Israel alumni have a 42% higher likelihood of providing their children with informal Jewish experiences and a 21% higher likelihood of enrolling them in formal Jewish education.

The study also highlights the broader communal and personal connections fostered by Birthright. Compared to non-participants, alumni are twice as likely to feel very connected to Israel, even 20+ years after their trip. They are 49% more likely to have a Jewish spouse, 100% more likely to feel very connected to Israel, and 53% more likely to have predominantly Jewish friends. Furthermore, they are 26% more likely to be synagogue members, 100% more likely to have chaired a Jewish event, and 150% more likely to be an officer in a Jewish organization. Birthright alumni are also 42% more likely to celebrate Shabbat with a special meal, and 35% of them have returned to Israel after their initial trip.

Gidi Mark, CEO of Birthright Israel, emphasized the significance of these findings. “Birthright Israel is the most powerful investment in securing the Jewish future. With over 900,000 participants, we are seeing an intergenerational ripple effect. Some participants experienced their first bar mitzvah celebration on a Birthright Israel trip and are now ensuring their children have one as well. This study proves that Birthright is more than a journey; it is a lifelong catalyst for Jewish identity, tradition, and a deep connection to Israel.”

Since its inception 25 years ago, Birthright Israel has welcomed over 900,000 young Jewish adults from 70 countries on immersive trips to Israel, fostering a sustained and growing engagement with Jewish life worldwide.