As part of a joint and complex investigation, the Judea and Samaria Division of the Israel Police, in cooperation with the Shin Bet, exposed a terror financing business, in which two Arab suspects, residents of Nablus, received monies from the Hamas terror organization through bank transfers.

The two were detained for a month and interrogated, during which it was revealed that they had contacted Hamas elements abroad, in order to obtain funds to finance terrorist activity in Judea and Samaria.



During the investigation, funds totaling $35,200 and NIS 33,000 were seized.



Yesterday, at the end of a complex investigation procedure, a prosecutor's statement was filed against the two on the suspicion of contact with enemy agents, bringing enemy funds into Israel, membership and activity in a hostile organization, and providing services for the enemy.