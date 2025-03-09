Emily Damari and Romi Gonen, who were released from Hamas captivity two months ago, left the Sheba Tel Hashomer Hospital rehabilitation department on Saturday night and went to Hostages Square in Tel Aviv for the first time.

Damari wrote about the visit in a post on Instagram: "Time is running out! Yesterday at 12 AM, in the rehabilitation department of Sheba Tel Hashomer Hospital, Romi and I decided that we couldn’t take it anymore. We left the hospital bed and went to the Hostage Square—for the first time. One square with so much strength, emotion, hope, and prayers. I want to thank everybody again for everything you have done for us."

She added: "We must keep up the urgency that is felt so strongly in this place until every single one of them is home—now!

"Thank you to everyone who asked about us after the surgery. There is still a long way to go on our path to recovery, but with G-d’s help, we will get through this too."