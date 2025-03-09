Dr. Mordechai Kedar, Middle East expert and VP of NEWSRAEL, joined Arutz Sheva - Israel National News to analyze Trump's plan for Gaza.

"The plan is not restricted to Gaza. It is part of a big plan named the Peace Corridor, which starts in India, goes to the harbor of Dubai and Abu Dhabi, and from there through Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Israel, to the Mediterranean Sea, Europe, and maybe to America as well. It is meant to circumvent the Houthis, the Suez Canal, and Iran. It needs a Mediterranean harbor. Haifa is too urban and Ashdod is too small - but Gaza is 40 kilometers of open coast, with whole cities worth of rubble we can use as a seawall."

He was confident that the Arab public would welcome a chance to leave Gaza: "Bring a ship to the shores of Gaza and two million people will rush to take it to anywhere else."

Kedar believes that despite his ambiguous referrals to the plan, Prime Minister Netanyahu is strongly in favor. "This is the best thing that could happen to Israel. It makes Israel an important link in the passage from east to west and a link to peace with Saudi Arabia and the Emirates."

The plan is not free for Israel. "We will have to fight and pay the price, and we will have to bring Gaza to the international community on a silver platter. The outcome, though, will be for the best for everyone - we will have Gaza and they will go to a better place."

Where that better place will be remains uncertain. "I don't see countries lined up to evacuate those people. The two feasible options are Qatar, which is responsible for the atrocities in Gaza. They supported Hamas in every way, and so Qatar should bear the consequences. They should be threatened with being cut off from Swift and other services until they agree."

He carried on with the logistical details of such an operation. "Qatar's airlines could take all the people from Gaza in a week from the El-Arish airport in Egypt. They have dormitories, built for the World Cup games, some very luxurious, just waiting for the Gazans. If these are not enough of a solution, Qatar can be forced to find another one, fast."

"Alternatively, there are enough islands in the Pacific and in the Indian Ocean which are not populated which could host the people from Gaza. Building infrastructure on these islands will be just like building infrastructure everywhere else."

Kedar referred to the situation on the northern border as well. "The Shi'ites can wait years to come back to power. Israel must remember this characteristic. Never forget that they are waiting for the day to come back."