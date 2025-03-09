IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir has appointed Brigadier General Effie Defrin as IDF Spokesman. Minister of Defense Israel Katz approved the appointment.

Defrin, a combat commander, fought and was wounded in the Second Lebanon War as the commander of an armored battalion and continued to a significant service in the IDF. In his last position, he served as the commander of the IDF International Cooperation Division.

He will soon replace Brigadier General Daniel Hagari following an orderly and professional transition period.

The Chief of Staff thanked Hagari for his service as a soldier, commander of Shayetet 13, and the IDF Spokesman during the war, and wished him success the the future.