For the first time, three rare archival photos documenting Purim celebrations in the Land of Israel during the 1920s are being unveiled. These images, from the Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF) photo archive, offer a captivating look at children celebrating the holiday in the Land of Israel long before costumes became a booming industry. Taken during a time when the streets were filled with thousands of people, these photos offer a glimpse into a more intimate and creative Purim experience.

Captured by Shmuel Joseph Schweig, one of the most well-known photographers of the Yishuv during the early years of Zionist life in the Land of Israel, these three images showcase the vibrant spirit of the time.

In the first photo, taken in March 1928, a young child is dressed as a sailor, wearing a uniform and hat. The costume actually represents a Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund ship, symbolizing the arrival of Jewish people to the safe shores of the land.

Another photo shows a child dressed as a citrus tree, a strong symbol of Israeli and Zionist identity. The costume is crafted from leaves and branches, and adorned with real oranges, creating a striking visual representation of the connection between the land and its people.

A child dressed as a citrus tree, Tel Aviv, 1928 Joseph Schweig, KKL-JNF Photo Archive

The third photo, taken in 1926, captures two children in original costumes. One child is dressed in a split costume, with one half in black and the other in white, while the second child is wearing a dress decorated with Jewish symbols, including Stars of David and boxes from Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund. This image highlights the creativity of the time and reflects the social and educational significance of Purim celebrations in those early days.

Two children in original Purim costumes, Tel Aviv, 1926 Joseph Schweig, KKL-JNF Photo Archive

“These photos provide a fascinating historical window, not only into Purim celebrations but also into the early days of Israeli society,” says Efrat Sinai, Head of the Archives Department at KKL-JNF. “They show how both children and adults created colorful, imaginative celebrations with the limited resources available to them—long before costume stores or a commercial industry surrounding the holiday. They capture the natural joy, Zionist values, and the sense of community that was being formed during that time."