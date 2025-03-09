Professors for a Strong Israel strongly condemn the unprecedented decision of eight university presidents to initiate a strike and call for protests against the government, thereby leveraging their academic positions for overtly political purposes.

"We firmly reject the assertion that the Attorney General is the 'most important gatekeeper.' It is essential to recognize that this role is appointed rather than elected and, therefore, cannot supersede the will of the people as reflected in the decisions of the democratically elected government. The manner in which university presidents have presented these issues demonstrates a clear anti-democratic stance and constitutes a serious incitement against the nation's legal institutions," they wrote.

"We urge university presidents to immediately withdraw their threats and to refocus on their fundamental responsibilities – advancing research, education, and academic excellence—while upholding intellectual pluralism and openness to diverse perspectives."

Professors for a Strong Israel will formally request that the Council for Higher Education and the Planning and Budgeting Committee assess the significant ramifications of misusing public positions and funding for explicitly political agendas.

"We call upon students, academic professionals, and the broader Israeli public to resist this attempt by an elitist minority to impose its political ideology on the majority. It is imperative to uphold the right to an impartial academic environment that serves all sectors of Israeli society," they concluded.