The Negev Regional Police in the southern district are continuing their targeted operation to locate animals that are being kept illegally, following videos recently circulated on social media.

As part of an intelligence and operational effort, the forces were able to locate several animals in danger and rescue them.

In a police raid led by detectives from Segev Shalom Station and South National Guard officers, a lion cub was located in the area of ​​the town of Bir Hadaj. At the same time, detective teams from the Negev Regional Police and the Towns Police Station located a monkey inside a school in Tel Sheva. Later, detectives from the Be'er Sheva Police Station found another monkey on the grounds of the Be'er Sheva Prison.

All of the animals found were taken to police stations and transferred to Nature and Parks Authority inspectors. They will then be transferred to a shelter where they will undergo medical examinations and receive appropriate treatment.

According to the police, a total of four monkeys and a lion cub have been located in recent days. The Negev Region Commander, Lt. Col. Amir Klein, issued instructions to continue operations to locate additional suspects and rescue additional illegally held animals.

Ben Rosenberg, Director of the Wildlife Protection Division in the Enforcement Division of the Israel Nature and Parks Authority, updated that "Last night, the Israel Police seized three green monkeys and two lion cubs, which were apparently smuggled into the country and kept illegally. The animals were transferred to the custody of the Israel Nature and Parks Authority and are undergoing a series of tests. The authority is working to find an appropriate solution for them."

He added, "Unfortunately, these animals will not be able to return to the wild. Wild animals such as lions and monkeys are not suitable for private possession, both in terms of the danger to humans and because of the complexity of the treatment and the suffering caused to the animals in their possession and welfare. This case is in addition to the seizure of another monkey of this type that occurred last week. Smuggling of wild animals, in addition to the serious harm to their welfare, can lead to the introduction of invasive species, parasites, and diseases into Israel."

Yisrael Beyteinu Chairman MK Avigdor Liberman warns, "If a lion cub and a monkey were smuggled into Israel, the criminals can smuggle anything. It is only a matter of time before criminal organizations cooperate with the Nuhkba terrorists. Instead of investing in national security, the government wasted billions on cronies. When we return to power – we will restore security to the citizens of Israel."