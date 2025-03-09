One of Trump's close associates, Michael Waltz, carries significant responsibilities. As the National Security Advisor (NSA) under President Donald Trump, he is also a friend and supporter of Israel, poised to play a pivotal role in global political history over the next four years.

Donald Trump's initial policies towards Ali Khamenei and the Islamic Republic of Iran can be analyzed through the lens of security studies, employing theoretical frameworks such as realism, liberalism, constructivism, and critical security theory.

From a realist perspective, which prioritizes power and national interests, Trump's primary objective was to diminish the Islamic Republic of Iran as a threat to the interests of the United States and its regional allies, particularly Israel and Saudi Arabia. Given the ineffectiveness of diplomacy, Trump appropriately implemented a maximum pressure policy by withdrawing from the JCPOA and imposing stringent economic sanctions on the Islamic Republic. These measures aimed to cripple Iran's economic and military capacities, thereby curtailing its regional influence across critical areas such as Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, and Yemen.

In terms of security, Waltz's role assumes greater significance. Trump and his team astutely distinguish between the Iranian populace and the Mullahs' regime, labeling the latter as a "rogue state" that necessitates control through stringent economic sanctions, diplomatic isolation, and military deterrence.

Providentially diverging from liberalist principles, Trump's administration views the focus on institutions and multilateral international cooperation as ineffective in addressing the belligerence of the Iranian regime.

The reduction of international cooperation and the withdrawal from the JCPOA, deemed a defunct and irrelevant agreement, reflect a rebuke of the unsuccessful policies from the Obama administration and the delusive nuclear deal predicated on international cooperation—a strategy ineffectually perpetuated by Biden, leading nowhere as the Iranian regime merely mocked the international community with no real intention of cooperating.

The overarching aim of the Shiite mullahs is to develop nuclear weapons and atomic bombs, intended for use against American and Israeli forces. Had they possessed such capabilities, they would have without doubt deployed them against Israel and America repeatedly over the years. The Mullahs are neither useful stooges nor trustworthy; to defeat them, one must first understand their strategies, as outlined in their doctrines—a nuance the Democrats overlooked. Their failure to grasp this led to their disgrace, resulting from futile diplomatic engagements with the criminal Ayatollahs.

A critical outcome of Trump’s policy was the isolation of the Mullahs. However, despite this isolation, some allies persisted in supporting the Mullahs, and Biden's actions inadvertently aided in the regime's survival.

From a constructivist perspective, which emphasizes the significance of ideas, identities, and discourses in shaping policies, it is evident that the ruling regime of Shiite Mullahs in Iran shows minimal regard for identity and discourse in the contemporary sense. The foremost advocate for countering the discourse of the Islamic Republic—especially during the intense censorship of Obama's era—was General Michael Flynn, former NSA of Trump.

Meanwhile, both previously and more recently, Trump has effectively utilized the "threat of Iran’s regime" narrative, consistently portraying the Islamic Republic as a principal destabilizer in the Middle East. Waltz supports this narrative, and together with Trump, they strive to depict the Khomeinist regime not only as a destructive force but also as an ideological threat against Western values and the modern, 21st-century world order.

The goal is also to weaken the illegitimate legitimacy of the Islamic Republic and highlight the identity conflict between the United States (as a representative of democracy and modernity) and the Mullahs' regime in Iran (as a representative of religious despotism and Islamic terrorism), a regime leaning on Russia and hanging by Putin's decaying rope.

From the perspective of critical security theory, which focuses on human security, social justice, and broader security concepts, Waltz's role is illuminated further. He understands that Trump's policies, particularly the economic sanctions, have profoundly affected the everyday lives of ordinary Iranians. Waltz recognizes the potential for a popular uprising against the oppressive and inept Shiite Mullah regime, which has failed to manage shortages of essential goods, severe inflation, and widespread economic difficulties, leading to increasing detestation among the Iranian people. The weakening of the Iranian regime under Trump has highlighted to the Iranian populace that human security, social stability, and quality of life are unattainable under the current governance. Waltz is aware that the regime sustains itself through three primary mechanisms: internal suppression, a robust propaganda apparatus, and engagement in terrorism.

Trump's strategies against Ali Khamenei and the Islamic Republic of Iran meld realist approaches (aimed at diminishing Iran's power), constructivist tactics (fostering a discourse against the Islamic Republic), and flawed liberal decisions (eschewing multilateral cooperation). However, alongside Trump, Waltz should not anticipate illusory changes in the behavior of the Islamic Republic, such as a diminution of sovereignty, alleviation of pressure on the severely oppressed populace, or a decrease in internal suppression. Instead, they should adopt a more rigorous stance in addressing the challenges posed by the oppressive, undemocratic, and terrorism-supporting regime of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Waltz, working with Trump, has the opportunity to support the real opposition that bolsters civil society and backs the democracy-seeking movements against Iran's despotic regime. Additionally, they should consider dismantling the ineffective network of Persian-language media funded by the U.S. government, which often acts more as a platform for Iranian government reformists rather than as a beacon for Iranian civil resistance. Channels like VOA and RFERL have failed to provide the Iranian people with access to uncensored information, which could enhance public awareness and undermine the regime's domestic legitimacy. Instead, these outlets often serve merely to circulate narratives of Islamic terrorism, separatism, and government reformism. As an American taxpayer, one must question why funds are allocated to such ineffective media initiatives.

The efforts initiated by General Flynn could indeed be advanced by someone like Waltz, focusing on the political and diplomatic isolation of the Mullahs' regime. With Waltz's involvement, there is potential not only to prohibit representatives of the Islamic Republic from international institutions but also to target and dismantle the detested lobbies of the Tehran regime on American soil. These lobbies often include financial institutions affiliated with the IRGC and companies that support terrorism, furthering the isolation of this illegitimate and terrorism-supporting regime.

Supporting internal protests, bolstering internet access and free communications, and removing censorship are crucial steps in aiding the Iranian people to organize and sustain their protests effectively. By empowering Iranian elites, academics, and activists, we can weaken the regime's grip and lay the groundwork for future democratic reconstruction. It's essential to ensure these individuals do not become disillusioned or feel abandoned by America, as their role will be pivotal in shaping a democratic Iran.

Waltz, with his expertise in military and intelligence operations, understands that neutralizing the military capabilities of the aggressive and terrorist-supporting regime is crucial. Collaborating with Israel, targeted strikes on military, missile, and nuclear facilities are vital steps in mitigating this global threat. Waltz is well aware of the significance of dismantling the Iranian regime's terrorist networks and its proxy groups that destabilize the Middle East, recognizing the necessity of these strategic measures to curb the regime's influence and threat.

The mafia regime in Tehran resembles an occupying, notorious, criminal, illegitimate, and unlawful entity that has enforced its political Islamist and terrorist ideology upon the population, effectively holding 90 million Iranians hostage to its oppressive rule.

Waltz and Trump understand that addressing the challenges posed by the Islamic regime in Tehran requires a multifaceted strategy, especially given that this regime does not truly represent the Iranian nation. For this reason, Trump has garnered popularity among democracy-seeking Iranians. His actions, such as the elimination of the Islamic terrorist figure Qasem Soleimani, his supportive tweets during Iranian protests, and his outspoken stance against the regime, have given hope to Iranian society. These actions signal the potential downfall of Khamenei's crumbling regime, which has shown fear in the face of Trump's policies.