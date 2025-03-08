A coalition of Muslim organizations in the United Kingdom recently rejected an announced Muslim-Jewish reconciliation agreement aimed at improving relations between the two communities in Britain.

They did so by condemning the landmark Muslim-Jewish pact due to the involvement of British Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis, who they denounced as a “staunch Zionist.”

That means, in normal language, that the British Chief Rabbi recognises the evidentiary fact that Israel is the ancestral homeland of the Jewish People, as do Jews and righteous people across the globe,

In other words, in truth, they do not recognise Israel's right to exist.

In a joint statement, more than 25 Muslim groups, including Friends of Al Aqsa and The Cordoba Foundation, which in their very names clearly expose the basic motivations of these named groups, expressed strong opposition to the Drumlanrig Muslim-Jewish Accords over Mirvis’s love of Israel.

They also argued that the agreement, which was drafted in January and signed last month, lacked legitimate representation as it was backed by “self-appointed” Muslim leaders who do not represent the will of the Muslim community.

The signatories “failed to consult widely with grassroots organizations supported by the Muslim community before they signed these accords with the chief rabbi, who is a staunch Zionist,” the statement said.

“Rabbi Mirvis has supported Israel’s war on the Palestinians in Gaza,” the coalition continued, before citing debunked casualty figures supplied by Hamas-controlled authorities.

“We cannot in good faith acknowledge these accords when the chief rabbi has made public statements supporting Israel despite the horrific actions of the Israeli Occupation Forces.”

The hypocrisy of these UK Muslim organizations screams from the heavens.

Try as you might, you will not find any condemnation from this coalition of Muslim organizations against the bloodthirsty invasion of Israel by thousands of Palestinian Arabs out of Gaza on 7/10.

Not the rapes.

Not the tortures.

Not the killing of children, girls, women, men, even their pets, on 7/10.

Not the hostage taking greeted with ecstasy by the population they support.

Not the torture, maltreatment, and brutal murder of the hostages including babies, children, girls, and elderly men.

Not the grotesque public performances in front of applauding crowds as they paraded their hostages about to be released, both dead and alive.

So now these UK Muslim organizations pretend not to sit with Jewish leaders because of Israel's necessary response to the bloody Palestinian Arab invasion of Israel, when, truth be told, the real reason is because they share the same Palestinian Arab hatred of Jews.

Barry Shaw is at the Israel Institute for Strategic Studies