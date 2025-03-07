Hamas released a video on Friday showing hostage Matan Angrest, as part of Hamas' propaganda, aimed at increasing pressure on Israel in the negotiations for a ceasefire and release of the hostages.

The security establishment is investigating the video and Matan's condition.

The Families Headquarters for the Return of the Hostages said: "In any case that a video of one of the hostages is published by Hamas/Islamic Jihad, the video or parts of it, including photographs, must not be made public until the family has received permission. The staff will work with each family and update its decision through the official spokesperson's office.