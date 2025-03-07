At the height of Great Britain’s Empire, when over a quarter of the world was governed by Britain, an Austrian Jew by the name of Theodor Herzl was deeply affected by the antisemitism he found in otherwise enlightened France.

As a journalist for an Austrian paper, Herzl had attended the infamous Dreyfus Trial, which put a Jewish captain in the French Army in the dock charged with high treason. This was a nakedly antisemitic falsehood perpetrated by the Army High Command looking for a scapegoat for French military disasters. It initially resulted in Dreyfus being sent to the horrendous penal colony on Devil’s Island.

Dreyfus was eventually found not guilty after a campaign by the great French writer, Emile Zola, who in 1898 wrote a letter titled “J’Accuse,” published in the French newspaper L’Aurore.

In his letter Zola listed military personnel and eight politicians (including the President of the Republic) who he held responsible for the scapegoating and antisemitic conviction of Dreyfus three years earlier.

Herzl witnessed the ugly outbursts of anti-Jewish bigotry among the French citizenry, which led him to realize that Jews would forever be victimized and persecuted unless and until they redeemed their ancient Jewish homeland – then under the nearly 400-year-old occupation by the Turkish Ottoman Empire which was to finally come to an end in 1917.

Believing there was no escaping the hatred that never dies, he determined to work for the restoration of the ancient and ancestral Biblical Jewish homeland in the neglected and impoverished Turkish backwater, which stretched eastwards from the Mediterranean Sea.

He spoke with the world’s leaders, often with words that thundered with terrible conviction and shattering truths. He did so with the earnestness and fatal speed of those who are to die young. And, indeed, he wore himself out, for his heart gave way at an early age. But his message gave hope to a long suffering and stateless people who had lived for nearly 2,000 years dreaming of their final return and redemption in the native land of their Biblical and post- Biblical ancestors.

Theodor Herzl loved Britain, and in 1900 he wrote these words:

“England, great England, whose gaze sweeps over all the seas – free England – will understand and sympathize with the aims and aspirations of Zionism.”

And so it was that on November 2, 1917, Jewish hopes for a restored and independent homeland were raised by the British Foreign Minister, Lord Balfour, in what became known as the Balfour Declaration.

Great Britain conquered all of Ottoman occupied territory including the geographical territory known as Palestine. After the First World War, the League of Nations gave Britain control of the Holy Land with a mandate to effect Jewish self-government and a national homeland within it.

But shortly after Britain obtained the Mandate, she tore away all of the land east of the River Jordan in 1921/22 and gave it to the Arab Hashemite tribe; thus, denying Jewish rights in four fifths of the territory. This was a first "White Paper" issued by the British Government and dealt a grievous blow to Jewish aspirations and hopes within the Mandatory territory. It also could be characterized as the first “Two State Solution.”

Under Colonial Secretary, Winston Churchill, Mandatory Palestine was partitioned and all the territory east of the River Jordan was given away to Emir Abdullah Ibn al-Husseini, who had earlier been driven out of Mecca by the rival Saud family. Abdullah had no historical ties to Mandatory Palestine but nevertheless received nearly 80% of the Mandate. In 1925, Britain further increased the size of his territory.

That country, which sits on nearly 80% of original Mandated Palestine, meant to be part of the Jewish State, is the present-day Kingdom of Jordan and from its artificial inception, Jews were barred from living in it; an early version of Apartheid, Arab style.

Jordan consists of an Arab population made up of 25% Hashemites and 75% so-called Palestinian Arabs. In reality, Jordan is Palestine.

Interestingly today, the Palestinian Arab leadership in the so-called Palestinian Authority allows no Jew to reside in that territory and will permit no Jewish villages or populations to exist in any future Palestinian Arab state. Again, racism and apartheid Arab style. Meanwhile Hamas in Gaza calls for the extermination of all Jews in Israel and throughout the world. The world, especially the UN and the European Union, remain deafeningly silent at such blatant racism and genocidal threats.

Most Arab leaders in the early years of the 20th century acknowledged that they had no historical claims upon the Land of Israel. The area had never been home to an independent Arab state called “Palestine,” and even after it had come under the control of the invading Muslim Arab hordes sweeping out of Arabia in the seventh century, it had always remained an unimportant backwater. Since 1517 the land had been occupied by the non-Arab Ottoman Muslim Turks.

In 1936, the British Peel Commission clearly stated that “if the Arabs were given independence in the enormous territories of the Middle East, they would willingly give, “little Palestine,” to the Jews.” Well, they received from Britain and France the following artificially created states of Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, the Gulf States and Jordan (which is Palestine) but not once did the Arabs ever offer “little Palestine” to the Jews.

But “Little Palestine” was now very little, reduced to just one fifth of the original Mandate – the tiny territory remaining between the Mediterranean Sea and the River Jordan – a mere 40 miles at its widest; smaller in size than New Jersey.

It would be instructive for readers to purchase or obtain from their local libraries the remarkably clear and graphic books published by Sir Martin Gilbert, the official biographer of Sir Winston Churchill and Fellow at Merton College, Oxford. The two books are “The Arab-Israel Conflict, Its History in Maps,” and the “Jewish History Atlas.”

From 1917 to 1922, different suggestions had been offered for the boundaries of the geographical entity known as Palestine and, after 1922, what was left of it west of the Jordan River.

During the 1920s and 1930s, the Arabs rioted against the British Mandatory Authorities, and in the ensuing violence, many Jews were murdered. In 1929, scores of Jews were hideously tortured and hacked to death in Hebron by their Muslim neighbors.

Hebron is Judaism’s second most holy city, the other three being Tiberias, Safed, and the jewel in the crown, Jerusalem. Remember, there were no so-called "occupied territories" then – there was no state of Israel as it was not re-born until 1948 – yet Muslim Arabs were busy slaughtering Jews.

Just as they are today.

In 1936, an organized Arab campaign broke out and armed Arabs inflicted heavy casualties on British forces. In addition, eighty Jews, mostly civilians, had been killed by the time the Arabs called off their “intifada” on October 12, 1936.

Britain, as always, tried to appease the Arabs by appointing a Royal Commission to look into the Mandate. What became known as the Peel Commission recommended a Jewish state and an Arab state with a British controlled corridor from Jaffa to Jerusalem. The Jews reluctantly accepted and the Arabs totally rejected.

In 1937 more Arab rioting took place with yet more Jewish and British casualties. Many of the Arabs who sought peace and coexistence were murdered by their fellow Arabs because they were considered to be “collaborators.” This same murderous activity continues in today’s Palestinian Authority and in Hamas-run Gaza.

The Second World War broke out on September 3, 1939 and Britain, more than ever, needed the oil from the Arab Middle East to survive. Again, it chose to appease the Arabs and in 1940 began restricting Jewish land purchases even though the barren land was often worthless and had been neglected for centuries.

Before that, the infamous 1939 British Government’s White Paper drastically limited Jewish immigration into Palestine for the next five years, this just as the Jews in Europe were falling into the genocidal clutches of Nazi Germany. That was not Britain’s finest hour.

Chaim Weizmann, who had received from Lord Balfour the earlier declaration in 1917 of a Jewish homeland in geographical Palestine, was distressed beyond measure. He wrote the following about the 1939 White Paper:

“On the basis of a pledge, a pledge confirmed by fifty nations, we have been building our National Home. An international obligation undertaken before the whole civilized world cannot be unilaterally destroyed, least of all by a nation like Great Britain which has always striven, and still strives to maintain respect for law, for treaties and for moral principles in international relations.”

Perhaps Weizmann, who became Israel’s first president, was too trusting and naïve.

The excellent writer and blogger of RuthfullyYours.com, Ruth King, wrote some years ago about British worthies during the early 1940’s: She wrote:

“Unlike present day Great Britain, where legislators from both parties vie for the title of most hostile to Israel, there were noble dissenters in Great Britain.”

She continued:

“On 10 March 1942, in the House of Lords, Welsh peer (and former Liberal MP) Baron Davies, made a stirring speech criticizing Britain’s systematic appeasement of the Arabs of Mandatory Palestine. In summing up his distaste at what British policy had been and was towards the beleaguered Jews he pointed out how counterproductive British actions had been to the war effort against Nazi Germany. Baron Davies added that: Now, of course, all these Jews who could have been mobilized at that time in what is now enemy-occupied Europe have become, in effect, slaves of Hitler, and they are entirely lost to us.”

‘Perhaps the good Baron dimly knew that, in fact, the Jews were lost, for Germans were at the time systematically exterminating one Jewish community after another. He concluded his speech by excoriating the deliberate censorship of the many contributions of Palestinian Jewish fighters to the Allied cause by adding:

“The whole thing has a Nazi smell about it, and I cannot help feeling that it does show the extraordinary way in which our Administration carries on affairs in Palestine.”

Britain’s relentless appeasement of the Arabs led to a veritable death sentence for millions of Jews. The White Paper limited immigration to only 75,000 Jews over a period of five years.” Ironically and tragically, this was approximately the period that the Holocaust raged until Germany was finally defeated.”

Another irony was that appeasing the Arabs failed miserably in gaining their support against Hitler. Indeed, in the Balkans, Muslim SS Units rounded up Jews and Serbs and dispatched them to their deaths in German and Croatian death camps. Many of these Muslim SS squads were formed by the Mufti of Jerusalem, Haj Amin el-Husseini, who lived in Hitler’s bunker and plotted the planned extermination of the Jewish community in Mandatory Palestine.

Meanwhile, Palestinian Jews and general Jewish enlistment in the British armed forces provided enormous contributions to the war effort. In particular the Jewish Palestine Brigade fought bravely in Italy against German front line forces and saved many Jewish refugees. (See The Brigade, by Howard Blum).

In 1947, after one third of world Jewry had been wiped out, most unable to flee to safety in Palestine because the doors had been shut against them by the British Mandatory government, the United Nations voted to divide the land. This was a further division of the already truncated territory after the original first partition in 1922. The UN voted for a Jewish state and an Arab state. Again, the Jews reluctantly accepted (Ben Gurion explained that we desperately needed a place to which we could bring survivors, ed.); the Arabs rejected.

The immediate response to the U.N. Partition Plan was the outbreak of yet more Arab aggression throughout Mandatory Palestine. The British still were responsible for law and order but behaved in ambivalent ways. Some police and soldiers even sided with the Arabs against the Jews by handing over to them British forts.

The Muslim world is too important to the Arabist grandees of the British Foreign Office with their inherent brand of genteel anti-Jewish and anti-Israel prejudice. Economics, alas, trumps morality and members of the Royal Family frequently were sent on state visits to various Arab emirates and sheikhdoms but hardly ever to Israel. After all, the Arabs would get upset and lucrative trade might thus suffer.

Meanwhile Israel is under intense pressure by a murky constellation of Arab, Muslim and primarily leftwing pro-Arab organizations. The object is to de-legitimize the Jewish state by boycotts and through patently false charges of apartheid.

The UN remains an immoral sinkhole and spends its time courting rogue regimes around the world while heaping one calumny after another upon the besieged Jewish state.

Unbearable international pressure is mounting to force Israel into giving to the ever hostile and genocidal Arabs, those who call themselves Palestinians, the entire so-called “West Bank,” which is Biblical and ancestral Jewish Judea and Samaria, and again reduce the width of Israel at its most heavily populated region to a mere nine miles. Yes, only nine miles wide!

President Bush, when Governor of Texas, remarked to then Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon as they flew over the narrow territory in a helicopter, “… why, in Texas we have driveways longer than that.”

It is vital that Israel retain as much of her ancestral land as possible, whether it be in Judea, Samaria, the Golan Heights or Gaza otherwise Israel will have insufficient strategic depth to absorb future Arab aggression. Gaza was already given away to the Palestinian Arabs in 2005 in return for hoped for peace. Israel instead endured thousands of Hamas missiles aimed at its civilian cities, towns and villages over many years and the horror of the Hamas massacre of 1,200 Israeli civilians on October 7, 2023.

The suicidal Two-State-Solution, which repeatedly rises from the grave like some Hammer Films vampire movie, is for Israel yet another Final Solution (the evil euphemism for the Holocaust). Its implementation would drive a stake into the heart of Judaism’s very spiritual and historical link to the re-constituted Jewish state, to Jewish history, and to its undeniable G-d given Biblical patrimony in Judea, Samaria and Gaza.

With the Islamic Republic of Iran and its Islamist allies, Hamas and Hezbollah, ever encircling Israel; with Egypt threatening to scrap its cold peace treaty with Israel; with a jihadist Syria threatening Israel in the north, the Jewish state most certainly cannot survive in the pre-1967 boundaries that Israel’s earlier Foreign Minister, Abba Eban, once described as the “Auschwitz borders.”

But it remains inconceivable that Britain today will ever make a profound and moral statement of support for Israel. The principled speeches and unambiguous support given in the past by the likes of Baron Davies, Lord Wedgewood and others are sadly a thing of the past. They would now be howled down in a Parliament whose members, with few exceptions, now bend the knee to the unholy trinity of multiculturalism, political correctness and diversity.

And yet Britain itself is a land under siege by millions of Muslims who have come to its shores not to be proud and productive British citizens, but to be the advance guard of Islamic Sharia law. So writes the hand of history...

Victor Sharpe’s - article was originally published in FamilySecurityMatters.org during 2011. It now appears as the present updated version. Victor Sharpe is a freelance writer, contributing editor, and author of the earlier Volumes One and Two of “Politicide: The attempted murder of the Jewish state.” All four volumes are now available on Amazon.

