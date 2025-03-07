The Uniqueness of Jew-Hatred

Hatred of the Jew has been universal, permanent, and deep.[1] Death for the Jews has been desired and plotted by the tyrants of every age. Pharaoh, Sancheriv, Nebuchadnezzar, Antiochus, the Roman Caesars, the Turks, the Christians, the Muslims, Stalin, Hitler, and almost every great power that ever lived and flourished, defined the Jew as a target for abuse or complete annihilation.

Jews have been expelled from nearly every country in which they resided—England, France, Hungary, Austria, Germany, Italy, Greece, Lithuania, Spain, Portugal, Bohemia, Moravia, Russia, Poland and the countries of the Middle East and North Africa, and of course, from their ancient homeland, Eretz Israel. It is estimated that every 22 years Jews have been exiled from another country.

Throughout the centuries, many millions of Jews were murdered, including millions of infants and children. The Babylonians and Romans killed three million Jews. The Christians and the Muslims in their Crusades, inquisitions, conversion decrees, blood libels, and general religious fervor over a span of 15 centuries slaughtered millions of Jews, often wiping out entire communities. Chmelnitzky and his bandits beheaded 300,000 Polish Jews during 1648-49, while Hitler put to death a third of our people, including one-and-a-half million children. In nearly every country, Jews have, at some time, been subjected to beatings, torture, and murder solely because they were Jewish.

And though many of us thought that the evil of antisemitism perished in a post-Auschwitz world, we have been rudely awakened during the last few years as it once again rears its ugly face, particularly among Arab nations and in Europe.

Then came October 7th, 2024. 1200 Jews were murdered brutally, Jewish children burned alive, Jewish women were tied down, raped, and beheaded during the horrific massacre, and so many people here in America celebrated such unspeakable horrors, and are now blaming Israel for trying to avoid a second Holocaust, which Hamas would crave to commit.

Why such hatred and fear of a people who never constituted more than a small minority? Why did almost every great culture and civilization see us as their ultimate enemy? Are we such an evil people as to threaten the well-being of virtually every civilization for the past 4,000 years? Why is it that otherwise sophisticated and educated men and women of academia are filled with irrational hatred toward Israel for literally trying to defend its citizens from murder while ignoring the horrors perpetrated en masse by its Arab neighbors?

Most scholars and historians, including many Jews themselves, choose to view this ongoing obsession not as something uniquely connected to Jews or Judaism but rather as a multitude of isolated events erupting as a result of distinct circumstances. Excuses abound.

For example, why do millions of Muslims hate Jews today? Why would the leader of Hamas speak about the need to murder every Jew alive? Because — the common explanation goes — we are occupiers occupying their country, and they yearn for liberation. If Israel would only grant the Arabs independence and hope, the venom would dissipate.

But why did they kill us before the "occupation" of 1967? Why did six Arab countries try to destroy Israel at a time when there were no settlements or settlers? Because during the War of Independence in 1948 between the newly created State of Israel and its Arab neighbors, hundreds of thousands of Arabs fled their homes and ended up in refugee camps in the West Bank and Gaza. The Arabs were seeking to return to their homes inside pre-1967 Israel.

But why did the Arabs initiate this war against Israel in 1948 and thus create, through their own error, the refugee problem? Why did they not accept the United Nations partition of Palestine and accept the reality of Jewish existence in the Jews' ancient homeland? And why were scores of Jews murdered during the 1920s and 1930s? For this, we must search for yet another explanation. The excuses go on and on.

The attempt removes the notion of antisemitism from anything distinctly Jewish. The Germans, we are told, hated the Jews because they were scapegoats for the humiliating defeat of Germany in World War I and a depressed economy, and so many Christians wanted the Jews dead because they claimed we killed their god. Stalin murdered Jews because he believed they were capitalists, while Europeans of the Middle Ages were repulsed by the Jew because of his economic success, and on and on.

This approach is unconvincing. To deny that there is a single pervasive cause for antisemitism and to reject that an underlying reason has sparked the hatred of billions of non-Jews for four millennia contradicts both common sense and history. Antisemitism has existed for too long and in too many disparate cultures to maintain a claim intellectually that each culture hated the Jews because of some distinct factor disconnected from their being Jewish.

To believe that Jew-hatred is just another form of racial or religious bigotry, lunacy, ethnic hatred, lack of tolerance, xenophobia, resentment of affluence and professional success, is to turn a blind eye to the core cause of this unique loathing. Of course, various factors may exacerbate antisemitism and cause it to erupt at a given time, but these factors do not explain the origin and genesis of this hatred. In "Why the Jews?"

Authors Dennis Prager and Joseph Telushkin put it well: Economic depressions do not account for gas chambers.[2]

Haman's Attempt

The famous Purim story, recorded in the biblical Book of Esther and read during the upcoming Purim festival, relates one more attempt made some 2,400 years ago to exterminate the Jewish people, this time by a Persian minister named Haman.

Haman approached the then-king of Persia, Achashverosh, and offered him a tremendous sum in exchange for permission to arrange a "Final-Solution." He desired that every member of the Jewish nation, men, women, and children, be put to death. The king responded:[3] "The money is given to you (Haman), and the nation (of Israel) is yours to do with, as you see fit."

This interaction seems quite understandable. Achashverosh, no less a miserable antisemite than Haman, happily embraces the idea of a world devoid of Jews. Yet the Talmud feels it necessary to illustrate the situation employing a parable.

A Mound and a Ditch

Here is the Talmud's parable:[4]

"Achashverosh and Haman are compared to two people, one of whom had a mound of dirt in his field, and another one who had a ditch in his field. The owner of the ditch said to himself, 'How I wish the owner of the mound would give me his mound in exchange for money, so that I can fill my ditch.' And the owner of the mound said to himself, 'How I wish the owner of the ditch would sell me the use of his ditch, so that I can remove the mound of dirt from my field and dump it into his ditch.'

"After some time," relates the Talmud, "these two men encountered one another. The owner of the ditch said to the owner of the mound, 'Sell to me your mound!' The owner of the mound responded: 'Please, take it for free.'"

The Talmudic illustration is clear. Achashverosh is compared to the owner of the mound—the mound being a metaphor for the Jewish people who lived under his rule. He desperately seeks to get rid of it. Haman is seen as the owner of the ditch, eagerly attempting to obtain the mound. When Haman offers to purchase the "mound" for money, Achashverosh gladly gives it to him for no payment at all, enthusiastically consenting to the annihilation of the Jews.

But here is the question: Parables quoted in Talmudic literature are never meant as entertainment, but rather as tools to clarify and crystallize an abstract or complex concept. But what is so difficult to understand about a story of two people who despise the Jews with similar intensity and eagerly cooperate to destroy them? Why do we need a parable about a mound and a ditch to clarify the situation between Haman and Achashverosh?[5] It is not that this is the first or last instance of a king craving to kill the Jews. Sadly, this has happened repeatedly, from Pharaoh to Achashverosh and subsequently. Did the Talmud find it to be so strange that it requires a parable?

And even if it is difficult to understand what transpired between Haman and Achashverosh, how is it explained by means of this seemingly simple and superficial parable of a mound and a ditch?

Moreover, the parable doesn't fit the story it attempts to illustrate. In the parable, the owner of the mound seeks to dispose of his mound, while the owner of the ditch craves to obtain the mound and fill it with it. In the actual story, however, both the owner of the "mound," Achashverosh, as well as the owner of the "ditch," Haman, wish to dispose of the "mound"—the Jewish people—and get rid of it completely. You can't fill a ditch with a mound you crave annihilating![6]

Two Layers of Antisemitism

What the Talmud is attempting to convey via this parable is an answer to the question of why. Why, nearly always and nearly everywhere, have Jews been hated? Why did Haman crave to kill every single Jew, down to an infant? Why would King Achashverosh be so eager to purge his country of all Jews? What have the Jews done to attract such profound universal animosity? Why are they obsessed with us? From the Russian Czars to the Christian Popes, from the Muslim rulers to the Third Reich, from Voltaire to Wagner, to Martin Luther, to Yasser Arafat, the great and perhaps only common denominator between all of the above was this: The Jew evoked the profound disgust.

It is this question — perhaps one of the great questions of history — that the Talmud is attempting to confront in this little passage.

Antisemitism, the Talmud is telling us, sees Jews as a "mound." The antisemitism harbored by many non-Jews throughout history sees the Jew as a stranger in world history, a foreign creep, a "mound" that obstructs one’s free movement and enjoyment in his orchard. The Jew somehow "irks" him—and he is not even sure why. This Jew hater feels uncomfortable with the presence of the Jew. The Jew is a mound that does not belong here. The Jew may attempt to do everything possible to assuage the annoyance the antisemite feels toward him; he may try to do everything to eclipse his Jewishness. But it is usually to no avail: As long as the Jew is alive, he will remain, in many a non-Jewish eye, an irritable, cumbersome "mound."[7]

But why? Why can’t they just see us as another ethnic group doing its own thing? This crude bigotry, says the Talmud, is born of a deeper and subtler space within the consciousness of the antisemite. Jewish existence opened a "ditch," a vacuum, in the heart of the human race, and every non-Jew, in one way or another, is aware of this void, causing him to look at the Jew either with admiration and affection, or with hate and repulsion, or with a mixture of the two.

Confronting a Ballad of Eternity

"What is the meaning," asks the Talmud, "of the term Mount Sinai? Sinai, in Hebrew, means hatred. Sinai is the mountain that gave birth to Jew-hatred." (Talmud Tractate Shabbat).[8]

Some 3,400 years ago, at the foot of a lone mountain, the Jewish people received a gift that transformed their lives and destiny for eternity. Whether religious, secular, or assimilated, that moment imbued Jewish life with a unique richness and nobility. The gift of Torah inculcated Jewish life with tremendous moral and spiritual responsibility, but it simultaneously granted the Jewish mind, the Jewish family, and the Jewish community—rich and poor alike— a taste of heaven.

The day-to-day life of the Jew became imbued with a depth of meaning and a sense of purpose born of an appreciation of the Divine present in life, love, family, pain, values, and money.