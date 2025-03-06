Survivor of Hamas captivity Daniella Gilboa published a video on Instagram on Thursday in which she plays and sings the song "I'm Coming Home," a song with great significance in the context of the hostages in Gaza.

After she finishes singing the song, Gilboa says: "I am already home and I sang that song here, on the piano, 100 times already. There are still 59 hostages who have still not returned and are still not home, and can not imagine a situation where they sing 'I'm Coming Home.' With G-d's help, I wish that everyone returns home as fast as possible.

"We need to work to bring them back immediately. We need to bring them back as fast as possible, they don't have time, I felt that I didn't have time, so they for sure don't have time, we have to bring them back today," she added.

Together with the video, she wrote: "59 hostages in Gaza, 517 days in hell. Before this Shabbat, I turn to everyone with an important message to the people of Israel. The most important thing is to be united and with G-d's help we will succeed in winning and bringing everyone home."