President Herzog on Thursday visited the home of former hostage Tal Shoham. Tal was released after being held for 505 days in captivity by Hamas terrorists. The President met with him and his wife, Adi.

Tal was abducted from Kibbutz Be’eri during the brutal terrorist attack on October 7. His wife, Adi, was also kidnapped along with their two children, Neve and Yahal, who were released in the first hostage deal.

“Tal, I am so moved to see you. I believe all of Israel is moved to see you. You are a national hero, and we must do everything to bring back those who were with you, all your friends, your brothers, all the hostages, bring them home,” President Herzog stated.

Tal responded to the President: “It feels good to be home, but my emotions are mixed. On the one hand, there is such joy to be reunited with my family and return to our small and extended family. But to my deep sorrow, these feelings are mixed because I left a new family behind. I told my wife Adi from the very beginning that despite the need to recover and readjust to life at home, I am fully committed to the struggle and the fight for the lives of my brothers.

“Guy Gilboa-Dalal and Eviatar David were with me throughout my captivity—they are my brothers. It is still too soon to sit back, relax, and recover from everything that happened because their lives are in danger, and we must bring everyone home.”

President Herzog concluded by saying: “We must call out, cry out, take action—by every possible means—to bring them home. These are critical moments, and I embrace the families. I am overjoyed to see you, all of Israel is overjoyed to see you and the greatest joy of all will be when everyone comes home.”