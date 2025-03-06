The mayor of the Palestinian Arab city of Biddya in Samaria, who lives in Birzeit, was arrested last month on suspicions of severe incitement against the State of Israel and the security forces.

The arrest was carried out as part of a concentrated operation by officers in the Modiin Illit police station after monitoring his social media posts.

According to the indictment that was submitted against him on Wednesday, he uploaded posts that encouraged violence and supported terror. Among other things, on October 7th, 2023, during the height of the massacre in southern Israel, he published a video showing masked individuals with a song playing in the background calling for attacks on Jews with axes, knives, and grenades.

In addition, in August he published a photo of Hamas founder Ahmed Yassin with text praising the "martyrs," and calling for national unity as the basis of the struggle.

Following an in-depth investigation at the Modiin Illit Police Station, accompanied by the Judea and Samaria Military Prosecutor's Office, a severe indictment was filed against him. The police intend to request his detention until the legal process is complete.