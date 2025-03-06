Defense Minister Israel Katz delivered a powerful speech on Thursday morning at the State memorial ceremony on Mount Herzl, honoring Israel’s fallen soldiers whose burial places remain unknown. The solemn event took place in the presence of President Isaac Herzog and bereaved families, highlighting the nation’s unwavering commitment to its fallen heroes.

Katz opened his address by reflecting on the recent return of the body of IDF soldier Oron Shaul. “After a decade during which Oron was defined as an IDF soldier whose burial place was unknown, his family and the entire State of Israel have received this crucial and deeply emotional closure. The determination of the IDF and ISA forces, who successfully rescued Oron’s body from Hamas captivity, reaffirms Israel’s moral obligation to do everything possible to bring home all fallen soldiers, whether they fell in battle or during their service.”

The defense minister emphasized that Oron’s return is not the end of Israel’s efforts. “Just as we were able to bring Oron to his final resting place, we remain fully committed to continuing this mission. We will leave no stone unturned and will invest every possible effort to bring home all of our fallen soldiers—and, of course, all the hostages—who remain in the hands of evil terrorists in Gaza. This is our ultimate responsibility as a nation and our moral duty as a society.”

Katz addressed the ongoing negotiations concerning Israeli hostages held by Hamas, underscoring the heavy price the country has already paid and is prepared to pay to secure their release. “The ceasefire agreement with the Hamas murderers and the sacrifices made thus far are aimed at achieving the swift return of all living Israeli hostages, who are enduring horrific conditions in Gaza, and at ensuring that our fallen are brought home for a proper burial.”

He issued a stern warning regarding the possibility of renewed conflict. “If we are forced to return to fighting, Hamas will witness the might of the IDF as never before. We are preparing for this, and we are ready. One thing remains indisputable: this war will conclude with two decisive outcomes—the release of all our hostages and the ultimate defeat of Hamas.”

Turning to the bereaved families, Katz acknowledged their enduring pain. “We continue our military efforts wherever and whenever possible to locate our missing soldiers and bring them to a dignified burial. The absence of a grave—a place to visit, to grieve, and to connect with your loved one—leaves an immeasurable void. Our duty is to help ease this burden and provide you with a place to honor their memory.”

He further reassured the families that the sacrifices of their loved ones will never be forgotten. “Even on this solemn and deeply emotional day, we recognize that no words can truly comfort you. But know this: the memory and legacy of our fallen soldiers are forever engraved in our hearts. We honor their bravery, their devotion, and their willingness to risk everything for the defense of our nation. Their sacrifice is what enables Israel to exist and thrive.”

Katz concluded with a message of resilience and national resolve. “Our fallen brothers, whose burial places remain unknown, serve as a painful reminder of the heavy price we pay for our freedom. Yet, their stories also testify to the eternal strength of our people—a people who will never surrender and who will never stop fighting for their future. We will continue to embrace you, the bereaved families, and stand by your side. And we will persist in our sacred mission—to bring them home, to bring them to their final resting place in Israel.”