Purim is approaching, and the Jewish People have a Torah commandment of giving matanot l’evyonim, gifts to the poor. Proceeding with this tradition this year is immeasurably important.

This year, organization Shomrei Yisroel has identified 86 families of orphans whose fathers have died defending the Jewish people. These children are experiencing excruciating loss and grief, coupled with a kind of poverty that would break your heart.

And you can change that.

Matanot L’evyonim donated here will go towards their daily necessities, as well as mental health care to help them heal with their emotional difficulties.

All donations made here will be distributed on Purim day as true Matanot L’evyonim.

This is how we can thank these children for their sacrifice. Please open your hearts and give what you can by clicking here.