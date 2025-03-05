In history, it often takes major events to bring clarity. For example, the aftermath of October 7 has made one thing clear: the response to the wave of antisemitism and anti-Israel sentiment must be unified and powerful.



In the face of this unprecedented hostility directed at both the State of Israel and individual Jewish people, it would be wise to accept that the old way of doing things is no longer sufficient. What we need now is a network of millions of people to organize individuals into a massive community for collective and organized action.

Imagine a world with a unified digital front encompassing a powerful hub and a digital infrastructure that connects Jewish activists, thinkers, and everyday supporters into a singular, formidable force. "The Gospel " of one network is about moving beyond geography and instead organizing by ideology. It is about creating a streamlined system where people know exactly where to turn when the next crisis arise because it will arise again. Imagine if this had already been built before October 7th and ready for its aftermath? Our adversaries and enemies have been working on this for the past 30 years and already have it built.

By sharing this big idea we can create a snowball effect. Currently a proliferation of WhatsApp groups, social media pages, and small-scale initiatives has led to some grass roots efforts but these are very fragmented responses. Additionally people have been reporting a sense of “WhatsApp fatigue”; There are too many separate, disjointed efforts. People are overwhelmed, silencing notifications, and disengaging from where they are supposed to be organizing!

This model of organizing is not new. What is new is instead of organizing physically in the public square, we are organizing through technology. A singular network is not just about social media discourse. Once we have a critical mass of engaged individuals checking into one central platform, we can transition from online to offline real-world impact

With this kind of organized infrastructure, we can:

-Drive social media narratives in real-time, ensuring that misinformation and anti-Israel propaganda do not go unanswered.

-Coordinate large-scale rallies, both proactive and reactive, to ensure that Jewish voices are seen and heard.

-Launch effective letter-writing and lobbying campaigns that influence decision-makers.

-Draw public and media attention to critical issues when and where it matters most.

In Haviv Reta Gur’s Inaugural Podcast he was describing Theodore Herzl’s true motivations for his evolution in thought towards Zionism to be the solution for the Jewish people. According to him it was not the Dreyfus affair that was the impetus for Herzl’s actions. Ironically, it was the human suffrage movements and the march towards democracy that was fueling a resurgence of antisemitism at the turn of the 19th century, that convinced Herzl that a new solution for Jewish People was necessary. He understood that no amount of assimilation would protect Jewish people against antisemitism.

Today, we are facing related challenges, and our approach to fighting antisemitism deserves a new approach.

" The Gospel" of One Network is about breaking away from outdated models of activism and embracing a modern, technology-driven approach. It is about relinquishing some control (brand power) in favor of achieving real power. This is the moment to radically rethink how we operate. We must ensure that we are ready for whatever comes next.

Daniel Rosenis the Co-chair of a new organization leading the effort to combat antisemitism on social media to contact him email him at [email protected]