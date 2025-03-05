The ISA's (Shin Bet) inquiry into the October 7th Massacre hints that one of the reasons for Israel's lack of human intelligence sources in the Gaza Strip was the mysterious elimination of Mazen Fuqah in 2017, Kan Reshet Bet reported on Wednesday.

Likewise, of the limited human sources on the night before October 7th, one source lied to the ISA coordinator, another did not know about Hamas's preparations, and others were never called or did not answer.

According to Kan military correspondent Roy Sharon, Fuqah was released from Israeli prison to Gaza in the Shalit deal and would direct terror attacks in Judea and Samaria. No entity took responsibility for his elimination.

After his elimination, Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar suspected that it was connected to a ring of collaborators with Israel, and ordered the execution of many Palestinian Arabs suspected of assisting Israeli intelligence. The Shin Bet noted that the series of executions caused additional Palestinian Arabs to be afraid of collaborating with Israel.