Nachi Lefkowitz is getting married this Thursday, but he’s not your regular excited groom. The financial stress he has is weighing him down.

When Nachi was thirteen, he took responsibility for his five younger siblings. His parents were mentally and physically unwell, and he worked tirelessly to pay the bills and household needs.

This Thursday, Nachi is getting married. He wants to build his future but is stuck. His family still needs him and has eaten through his earnings, leaving him with no savings to pay for his wedding and other marriage expenses. Overcome with anxiety, Nachi cannot handle the expenses for his family and the wedding as one person.

Let Nachi be happy at his wedding >

Lefkowitz visited the Oneheart Funding office last week to check on his campaign. His eyes are full of worry, without a smile to be seen. He is mature beyond his age, taking care of his siblings. Now, just before his marriage, is our last chance to be misameach chatan as he deserves.

To read more about this campaign and Rabbinical endorsements, click here.

Give Nachi happiness at his wedding, as he deserves >>>