False accusations by the Shin Bet security agency, linking Qatari aid to the October 7 attack, reflect a pattern of deflection driven by political self-interest and self-preservation in Israel, report official Qatari sources.

Qatar has long been a committed supporter of the Palestinian people, providing humanitarian assistance to families in Gaza for years. This aid has included essential supplies such as food, medicine, and electricity to sustain daily life.

It is widely known, both within Israel and internationally, that all Qatari aid to Gaza has been transferred with the full knowledge, approval, and supervision of both current and previous Israeli administrations, including security agencies like the Shin Bet. No aid has ever been delivered to Hamas’s political or military wing.

For instance, the financial assistance program for families was implemented in close coordination with the UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process (UNSCO), with funds channeled through the World Food Programme and distributed directly to beneficiaries under Israeli-approved mechanisms.

Similarly, Qatari-funded fuel shipments were coordinated through the UN Office for Project Services (UNOPS) and transferred via the Kerem Shalom commercial crossing—the only designated entry point in Israel for goods into Gaza.

At this critical moment, the Shin Bet and other Israeli security agencies should prioritize rescuing the remaining hostages and pursuing a sustainable solution for long-term regional security, rather than resorting to diversionary tactics that scapegoat Qatar for political gain. Allegations that Qatari aid reached Hamas are entirely baseless and serve only to extend the conflict.

Despite these unfounded accusations, Qatar remains committed to mediating for peace, firmly believing that diplomacy is the only viable path toward a better future for both Palestinians and Israelis.