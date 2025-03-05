During the first phase of the hostage deal between Israel and Hamas, 274 terrorists serving life sentences were released; about 300 terrorists serving life sentences remain in prison, Arab sources told Kan News.



9,406 terrorists and security detainees are being held in Israel – 1,486 of them are already serving prison sentences, 2,960 are already undergoing criminal proceedings, but have not yet been convicted, and 3,405 are administrative detainees.



The Israel Prison Service released figures showing that 1,555 Gazan terrorists were arrested during the war in Gaza.



In addition, the IDF facilities hold about 1,800 Gazans, who were arrested during the war in Gaza.