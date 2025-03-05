Initial data from the Jewish People Policy Institute's (JPPI) Israeli Society Index indicate a worrying trend of growing distrust in the top echelons of the Shin Bet (Israeli Security Agency), pending political affiliation of the respondents.

The poll shows that 85% of right-wing supporters do not trust the organization's leadership, with 51% responding that their trust is "very low" and 34% answering that it is "quite low."

Segmentation of the findings by party shows a clear picture: among Jewish Likud voters, 79% expressed no confidence in the Shin Bet leadership, while 91% of religious-Zionist voters expressed the same sentiment. All Otzma Yehudit supporters (100%) responded that they have no confidence in the organization.

On the other hand, 76% of National Camp supporters, 79% of Yesh Atid voters, and 81% of Democratic Party voters expressed confidence in the Shin Bet leadership.

In addition, the data indicate a breach of confidence in the political echelon: 68% of the respondents expressed a lack of confidence in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The President of the Jewish People Policy Institute, Prof. Yedidya Stern, commented on the findings, saying, "The close connection we found between the public's political position and their level of trust in the Shin Bet indicates another serious breach of the sense of statehood that has engulfed state institutions to this day. After the political clash undermined trust in the judicial system, it is now undermining Israelis’ trust in the central security institutions. These findings are a flashing red light for the future of our alliance of destiny. History will judge those responsible for this deterioration in the harshest ways possible."