Rut Nesanov is getting married just after Purim. She is proud of her chatan, excited ot build her home, and desperately helpless as she watches her parents deteriorate.

Her father, Baruch Nesanov, worked previously as a handyman, supporting his large family. He is now suffering in the advanced stages of Parkinson’s, incapable of walking or eating without help. Her mother has fallen into a depression. She no longer works and struggles to make it through each day.

Rut, a bride less than two weeks before her wedding, is stuck. She has not been able to proceed with her wedding preparations properly.

Arranging and financing everything herself, Rut is desperate and has written to the public, asking for help. Without functioning parents, her engagement has been almost more stress than happiness.

Baruch was self-employed, and had no insurance or pension. The family is now left without any income. The six unmarried children, ages 12-20, have been working to pay for their own basics.

Rut worries, "I am studying for my degree in education, which I have financed myself. For my wedding I am starting from nothing! Responsible for everything alone!”

