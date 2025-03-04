Khalid Abdalla, star of the British series The Crown, was summoned by the police for a "cautionary interview" after taking part in an anti-Israel protest in London.

He tweeted about the incident: "On Thursday, alongside others, including Stephen Kapos, an 87 year old Holocaust survivor, I received a letter from the Metropolitan Police summoning me to attend 'a formal interview' in relation to the Palestine Solidarity Campaign protest of Jan 18th. It remains to be seen if this will result in charges."

"I've expressed my feelings on the experience of that day on previous posts available online. The right to protest is under attack in this country and it requires us all to defend it. While there is an alarming rise in attempts to censor voices that stand up for Palestine, even as it faces open calls for ethnic cleansing, it will not work. The days of silencing after intimidation are gone. The stakes are too high, and as we can see today with No Other Land winning at the Oscars, momentum is on the side of justice, and shared humanity."

"I will not be making further comment on the Jan 18th protest for legal reasons, for now, but in every other way, I will continue to put my energies towards the better world that we so clearly need, and which requires all of us to work together to turn into a reality."

"Let us be the change we want to see in the world, and make it happen. Let our solidarity be in flow."

In response, the British police stated, "As part of our ongoing investigation into alleged breaches of Public Order Act conditions on Saturday, January 18, we have invited a further eight people to be interviewed under caution at a police station."

“While we are aware of names being attributed to those who have been invited for interview, we do not confirm the identity of anyone under investigation.”

Abdullah was born in the UK to Egyptian parents and has participated in protests against Israel during the months of the conflict, calling for the West to stop supplying arms to Israel.